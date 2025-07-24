A Liverpool-based doctor who stole lip fillers and botox from a former employer has been cleared to return to practise.

In August 2023, Dr Nimrit Dhillon was found guilty of three counts of theft by employee at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

The offences, which took place over a three week period, resulted in Dr Dhillon being sentenced by magistrates after she took items from a former employer worth £1,600. After self-referring to the General Medical Council (GMC) she was suspended for eight months following a three-day hearing by the Medical Practitioner Tribunal Service (MPTS).

Dr Nimrit Dhillon | Facebook/LDRS

After serving that suspension, it has been confirmed the GMC has seen fit to revoke any barriers to the University of Leeds graduate returning to work. In a reflective statement, made public by the MPTS, Dr Dhillon wrote how she accepted her actions were “wholly unacceptable.”

Documents made public by the MPTS set out how in May 2023, Dr Dhillon, who runs an aesthetic procedures business, stole Belotero Intense lip fillers and 301-unit boxes of Bocouture botox worth £450. A week later, she stole three 100-unit boxes of botox and one box of 50-unit Belotero Volume dermal fillers, as well as an additional box of botox and fillers.

These came to a total of £700. On June 8, 2023, Dr Dhillon made off with four further boxes of 100-unit botox belonging to Facethetics Training in Aigburth worth £450.

She was convicted in August the same year and sentenced to a 12-month community order, an unpaid work requirement of 200 hours and ordered to pay £1,450 in compensation at a hearing last September.

After referring herself to the GMC, a visibly emotional Dr Dhillon appeared before a tribunal in November last year during which she was slapped with the lengthy suspension. According to her website, the doctor is “passionate about working closely with clients to achieve a refreshed look in a subtle, sophisticated way, without being ‘overdone’.

“Paying attention to the finest details, she uses only the very best certified products to get the results you’re looking for.” It said she graduated from University of Leeds Medical School in 2012.

Dr Dhillon completed her specialist training in London, achieving full membership to the Royal College of General Practitioners. In her statement reflecting on her suspension, she wrote: “I accept full responsibility for my actions.

“I was dishonest and I stole property. These actions were wholly unacceptable and fell far below the standards expected of any medical professional.

“I deeply regret the harm caused to those colleagues that I stole from as well as the harm that my actions could have caused the reputation of the profession, to public trust, and to those who relied on me to act with honesty and integrity. I have used the suspension period to reflect extensively, to rebuild my ethical understanding and to ensure that I never repeat these mistakes.”

The GMC and Dr Dhillon agreed, in writing signed by both parties last month, that her fitness to practise is no longer impaired by reason of her conviction and that the suspension imposed should be revoked for the remaining weeks. It was said “the risk of repetition of the behaviour that led to her conviction is so low as to be negligible.”