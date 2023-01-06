The legislation would give employers in key areas increased powers to sack staff who refuse to work.

Liverpool politicians have slammed the Government’s plans to bring in new anti-strike legislation as a ‘disgrace’ and ‘a war on working people’.

The Conservatives announced the new proposals on Thursday and said they would enforce minimum levels of service in eight sectors - including the NHS and fire and rescue services - and give employers increased powers to sack staff.

Aiming to hit back at the mass strike action recently seen across the country, the new laws would allow employers to order staff members in key public sectors to work during strike action and dismiss employees who refuse.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: “As well as protecting the freedom to strike, the Government must also protect life and livelihoods.

“While we hope that voluntary agreements can continue to be made in most cases, introducing minimum safety levels – the minimum levels of service we expect to be provided – will restore the balance between those seeking to strike and protecting the public from disproportionate disruption.”

The Trades Union Congress said, “this is wrong, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal” adding, “this government has gone from clapping key workers to threatening them with the sack if they take lawful action for a pay rise.”

The government intends to bring in the new legislation in the near future, however, the approval of MPs and the House of Lords is still required.

Merseyside’s response to anti-strike law

Merseyside has been affected by mass strike action in recent months, including Arriva North West’s bus strike in the summer, nursing strikes and action by ambulance workers.

The area has also been hit by a series of rail strikes, affecting key commuter services from Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester and London.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool. Picture: PA

Despite disruption caused by strike action, local politicans and MPs have been largely in favour of the walk-outs, and have slammed the proposed anti-strike legislation.

Ian Byrne, Member of Parliament for West Derby criticised Mr Sunak, stating workers are ‘forced to use foodbanks because of his political decisions’.

Member of Parliament for Birkenhead, Mick Whitley said: “Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans for the most dramatic attack on the rights of working people in my lifetime, even as ministers interfere to prevent an equitable resolution to the rail strikes. This is a war on working people.”