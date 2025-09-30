This is why a school went into lockdown with staff and pupils

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:07 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 15:13 BST
School staff were forced to put their lockdown knowledge into action yesterday after a worrying sight.

The frightening incident took place yesterday at St Bede's Catholic High School in Ormskirk after two boys were spotted climbing over a gate.

Thankfully, nothing bad materialised and the boys left shortly afterwards.

St Bede's Catholic High School went into lockdown yesterday after two boys were spotted climbing over a gate.placeholder image
St Bede's Catholic High School went into lockdown yesterday after two boys were spotted climbing over a gate. | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of a nuisance at 12.07pm yesterday.

“Two youths were seen climbing over a gate at the school. They left the area shortly afterwards.”

Dan Morgan, headteacher of St Bede's Catholic High School, added: "We temporarily locked the school doors for a short time before lunchtime on Monday.

"Police were in attendance, there were no safety issues and all pupils were spoken to and reassured during the afternoon of Monday."

