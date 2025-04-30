This timeless Liverpool landmark is more than just a building, it's the emotional heart of the city
Rising majestically above St George's Plateau, just opposite Lime Street Station, stands a masterpiece of Victorian ambition, St George's Hall.
Built in the mid-19th century, this building isn't just bricks and mortar, it's a storybook of Liverpool's past. Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has visited delve into the history of the majestic monument.
Providing a striking welcome to all who visit the city, it's said to be inspired by the Parthenon and is one of the finest examples of new classical building. Opened in 1854, the Grade I listed landmark was originally designed as a concert venue and later combined with law courts.
St George’s Hall has seen it all from grand balls and political rallies to criminal trials and wartime speeches. In fact, Charles Dickens once read here to an audience calling it the most perfect hall in the world.
The building is also home to one of Britain's most beautiful hidden gems, the Minton Mosaic floor, which contains over 30,000 tiles. It's only periodically on display to the public.
The immaculately preserved surface depicts the city's coat of arms, sea nymphs, dolphins and tritons in what was the largest mint floor in the world when constructed. The original cost of creating this was £3,000, which is the equivalent of around a quarter of a million pounds a day, although the true cost of recreating it now would be in the millions.
The Mosaic was covered in the 1860s to provide a more hard-wearing surface for dancing. The hall was ahead of its time, not just in architectural beauty, but also engineering. Its early air conditioning system was a trailblazer in public comfort and health.
The specially designed ventilation and heating system was developed by Dr David Boswell-Reed, a Scottish physician and ventilation pioneer. For a 19th century building that hosted large crowds, concerts, court hearings and public events, controlling temperature and air quality was revolutionary. It made the space more comfortable and helped manage hygiene.
Just a year after its opening, the Father Willis organ was inaugurated. This magnificent instrument, the largest organ in the world at the time of construction, now the third largest in the UK, is renowned to put its rich and powerful sound. To date, it's only undergone two major restorations.
A key part of Liverpool's William Brown conservation area, since reopening in 2007 by King Charles, the hall has become a premier venue for weddings, events and performances.
Over the years, this iconic building has played a supporting role in a number of major film and TV productions too, from the gritty Peaky Blinders to the epic scale of the Batman and even featuring in a Coca-Cola advert in the 80s.
More recently, in 2023, St George's Hall took centre stage once again, this time for music lovers. It was transformed into a massive party for the people as part of the Eurovision Song Contest.
Throughout its history, St George's Hall has been a gathering place for significant city events, from royal visits to public protests, making it the emotional heart of the city. For Scousers, it's more than just a building. It's a landmark of identity, a place to gather, remember and celebrate. A timeless treasure still beating at the heart of a proud city.
