Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Discover the rich history and architectural beauty of St George's Hall, a timeless landmark in Liverpool and an enduring symbol of the city's cultural heritage.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising majestically above St George's Plateau, just opposite Lime Street Station, stands a masterpiece of Victorian ambition, St George's Hall.

Built in the mid-19th century, this building isn't just bricks and mortar, it's a storybook of Liverpool's past. Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has visited delve into the history of the majestic monument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing a striking welcome to all who visit the city, it's said to be inspired by the Parthenon and is one of the finest examples of new classical building. Opened in 1854, the Grade I listed landmark was originally designed as a concert venue and later combined with law courts.

St George’s Hall has seen it all from grand balls and political rallies to criminal trials and wartime speeches. In fact, Charles Dickens once read here to an audience calling it the most perfect hall in the world.

Council staff clean a section of the rarely seen Minton tiled floor of the grand St George's Hall in August 2013. The exquisite floor which is usually covered for protection has been completely unveiled to allow the public a glimpse of the 30,000 hand made mosaic tiles. The floor is noted as being the best example of Minton tiles in the world. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The building is also home to one of Britain's most beautiful hidden gems, the Minton Mosaic floor, which contains over 30,000 tiles. It's only periodically on display to the public.

The immaculately preserved surface depicts the city's coat of arms, sea nymphs, dolphins and tritons in what was the largest mint floor in the world when constructed. The original cost of creating this was £3,000, which is the equivalent of around a quarter of a million pounds a day, although the true cost of recreating it now would be in the millions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mosaic was covered in the 1860s to provide a more hard-wearing surface for dancing. The hall was ahead of its time, not just in architectural beauty, but also engineering. Its early air conditioning system was a trailblazer in public comfort and health.

St George's Hall, St John's Gardens and Lime Street Railway Station, Liverpool, Merseyside, 1980. | English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images

The specially designed ventilation and heating system was developed by Dr David Boswell-Reed, a Scottish physician and ventilation pioneer. For a 19th century building that hosted large crowds, concerts, court hearings and public events, controlling temperature and air quality was revolutionary. It made the space more comfortable and helped manage hygiene.

Just a year after its opening, the Father Willis organ was inaugurated. This magnificent instrument, the largest organ in the world at the time of construction, now the third largest in the UK, is renowned to put its rich and powerful sound. To date, it's only undergone two major restorations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key part of Liverpool's William Brown conservation area, since reopening in 2007 by King Charles, the hall has become a premier venue for weddings, events and performances.

Over the years, this iconic building has played a supporting role in a number of major film and TV productions too, from the gritty Peaky Blinders to the epic scale of the Batman and even featuring in a Coca-Cola advert in the 80s.

St George’s Hall, Liverpool. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

More recently, in 2023, St George's Hall took centre stage once again, this time for music lovers. It was transformed into a massive party for the people as part of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Throughout its history, St George's Hall has been a gathering place for significant city events, from royal visits to public protests, making it the emotional heart of the city. For Scousers, it's more than just a building. It's a landmark of identity, a place to gather, remember and celebrate. A timeless treasure still beating at the heart of a proud city.