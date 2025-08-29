“It’s not something I can allow to happen. We are all determined going forward we get what we need so this house can be restored.”

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Cowan, director of Thornton Manor (North West) Holdings Ltd, is standing in Thornton Manor’s grand music room, one part of the Wirral manor that was left untouched by a devastating fire three years ago. The fire took hold in the roof of the building on February 5, 2022 after an electrical fault.

Windy conditions on the night and difficulties faced by fire engines trying to put it out left parts of the building a burned-out shell. Two weeks before this, the Planning Inspectorate ordered the manor to remove three marquees from its grounds following a long dispute with Wirral Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damage caused by the fire that ripped through Thornton Manor, Wirral | LDRS

While it is still open for business, the loss of the marquees and the fire shortly after has seen the manor lose business and its staff numbers go from around 50 to 14. One company listed at the manor, Thornton Manor Estate Limited, went into liquidation earlier this year owing £1.6m to creditors.

This alongside issues with the insurance payout has meant destroyed parts of the manor have not been repaired. It’s estimated the cost of restoration could be as much as £20m.

From the front, the damage from the fire appears to be limited but inside tells a different story. Exposed to the elements, there is also a risk of dry rot spreading to the rest of the building and panelling has had to be removed to treat this in some rooms.

Damage caused by the fire that ripped through Thornton Manor, Wirral | LDRS

The situation has prompted another planning application to Wirral Council to reinstate three event marquees within the grounds of the manor. The manor’s music room can currently hold around 200 guests but the largest of the marquees could take up to 1,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornton Manor argues the potential benefits of the marquees would outweigh any impact on the greenbelt by helping a long term plan to be put together to restore the building to its former glory. With over 40 acres of land and thousands of trees to maintain within the listed grounds, running the manor doesn’t come cheap.

The building’s listed status means planning applications have to be made for any changes. A planning application to repair the roof of the library submitted in September 2023 was not approved until May 2025.

Damage caused by the fire that ripped through Thornton Manor, Wirral | LDRS

Ben Mansell, accountant and legal advisor for Thornton Manor, said: “I think it’s a credit to everybody here that we have been able to keep the grounds looking the way they are with the reduced income we have got.

“The council need to understand how important a heritage site like this is to the Wirral, how much tourism it generates, and how important it is to the local community, jobs, and the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need your support, we need the marquees back up to be able to maintain and restore the estate here. We would ask you to look favourably upon it and if there can be any additional speed applied, that would be helpful to us.”

Thornton Manor, Wirral | LDRS

If the manor is eventually repaired, the whole place would have to close. Mr Cowan said: “You wouldn’t want to get married if that was going on. We couldn’t even scaffold the building because that would put us out of business to do weddings. We have got to have money coming in every week.”

He added: “It was frustrating. It was a really windy night and once it caught hold and the fire began, we were unable to put it out. You could see on the night how much destruction was being done.

“You could see everything above had gone, everything above the dining room. Fortunately from the outside it doesn’t look too bad because the outside walls are intact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damage caused by the fire that ripped through Thornton Manor, Wirral | LDRD

“We have got to get out of a position where we are losing money every week. We can’t do that indefinitely. If we get into a position where we are making money rather than losing, we can start doing stuff.

“Every year at the moment, we are funding it. You can only go on so long doing that.”

To find out more about the campaign, you can go to the manor’s website.