Around 15,000 people are expected to descend on Liverpool’s iconic Pier Head for each night of the Eurovision fan village.

After the city won the honour to host the European music event in October, it was confirmed a month later the historic waterfront would be home to a fan zone throughout May. Liverpool Council’s licensing committee has now signed off on the plans with new details revealed on how it will operate.

The committee has approved proposals for a time limited application between May 1-20 to stage plays, films, live and recorded music, and dance from 9am to 2am. All other days would operate from 11am to 11pm Monday to Sunday.

Susan Gibson, of Culture Liverpool, told the panel the application would work alongside the Pier Head’s existing licence to ensure the area can show the full broadcast of each event until, particularly the grand final on May 13, which is expected to end at 12.30am. While the capacity for the fan village has been set at almost 25,000, Ms Gibson said organisers expect around “15,000 people at any one time.”

Alcohol is permitted for sale from 9am to 2am on five occasions but the site will close an hour earlier at 1am. The semi finals are scheduled to take place on May 9 and 11 before the grand final on Saturday 13th.

A single objection to the plans was made in relation to potential litter on site. Ms Gibson said the city council was formulating a waste management plan with Liverpool Streetscene Services Limited (LSSL) which will be based on major events staged across the city over the last few years.

Given concerns were raised about the event’s proximity to the River Mersey and litter finding its way into the water, a single use plastics ban will be enforced across the Pier Head, with the site not expected to open before midday each day. Teams of cleaners will be out between 5am and 6am to cleanse the space ahead of each event.

Ms Gibson said Eurovision and the fan experience “doesn’t just end at our fence line” acknowledging how the council will work alongside the Baltic Triangle area to stage certain events. A whole city centre plan is to be developed to ensure Liverpool is kept clean throughout the entirety of the song contest programme.

