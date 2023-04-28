The dead bodies of three decomposing puppies have been found abandoned behind a bus stop in St Helens.

The brown Spaniel-type dogs - thought to be aged between eight and 10 weeks old - had been put in a Tesco carrier bag and two black bin liners and left in bushes on Reginald Road, near the junction with Lionel Street.

A member of the public made the distressing discovery last Thursday (April 20). RSPCA inspector Jenny Bethel recovered the bodies and said: “There was a strong smell of decay as I approached. One of them was partially hanging out of the Tesco bag and it must have been a very distressing sight for this member of the public.”

Vetenary experts say the pups had probably been dead for between two and three weeks. All of them had teeth and would likely have been weaned from their mother. They weren’t microchipped and it wasn’t possible from their condition to determine the cause of death.

What’s been said: “Three bodies dumped in this way obviously raise suspicions that they may have come from an unscrupulous breeder,” says inspector Jenny Bethel. “Perhaps they were deemed ‘unsellable’ because they weren’t in the best of health or just simply unwanted. The health and welfare of their mum is also of concern.

“It’s upsetting when young, vulnerable young animals are found in circumstances like this, and of course it reinforces the need for people to get their dogs neutered to prevent unwanted litters.”

Investigation: The RSPCA recovered the puppies is appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.

A pair of blue children’s shorts from Primark was found in one of the black bin liners. A spotted blanket had also been left in the field behind the hedgerow, although it’s not known if it’s connected to the incident.

The puppies had been put in a Tesco carrier bag and two black bin liners. Image: RSPCA