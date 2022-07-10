The keen cyclists climbed Britain’s three tallest peaks - Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis - and cycled the 461 miles between.

Three women who are members of Liverpool cycling clubs believe they have broken the world record for the fastest female Three Peaks Challenge on bikes.

Janet Fairclough, 61, Louise Johnson, 50 and Hannah Fawcett, 41, completed the task in just 62 hours and five minutes last month.

The previous record for the fastest time to complete the Three Peaks Challenge by bicycle (female), set last year, was timed at 67 hours and 30 minutes.

So, while Janet, Louise and Hannah’s attempt is yet to be ratified by Guiness World Records, it’s looking good.

Janet from Bickerstaffe, said: “It feels fantastic to break the record - we’re just waiting for the paper work to go through before it’s confirmed. We did way better than we thought we would - we’re all over the moon!”

The trio set off on their journey at 4am on June 26, finishing less then three days later.

The trio have competed against each other in time trials for the last nine years, but now have worked together instead to complete the challenge.

As well as likely breaking the record by five hours and 24 minutes, the trio also raised £2,523 of their £5,000 goal for the Cauda Equina Champions Charity. They started the fundraiser after a mutual friend of theirs was recently diagnosed with the life-changing illness.

Janet, who began cycling in 2012, says she was inspired to take on the challenge by a previous group of cyclists from Ireland.

“A friend of mine sent me an article of a group of girls from Ireland who did it last year,” she said. “It instantly appealed to me, so I set out to find some people to do it with.”

Louise is a member of Janet’s cycling group, Liverpool Phoenix, and Hannah is a member of the Liverpool Braveheart Bicycle group.

The trio battled extreme weather conditions while operating on just a few hours of sleep between rides. Janet recalls battling gale force winds at the top of Snowdon which caused her to fall over and injure herself during the climb.

Janet, Louise and Hannah’s attempt is yet to be ratified by Guiness World Records. Image: Janet Fairclough / SWNS

She said: “We had terrible weather, and when we first started climbing Snowdon there were 50-mile-per-hour winds to negotiate.

“It was a really tough start to the challenge. I actually got blown over and injured my knee - but thankfully I was fine to carry on.

“To be honest I was a bit scared on the way back down because of the rain and wind.

“Once we’d climbed Snowdon, we cycled 202 miles before we had a four-hour rest break and tried to get some sleep - but even with ear plugs in you could hear the wind.

“Then we got up and scaled Scafell, swiftly followed by a cycle to Tyndrum - another 195 mile journey.”

Finally, they climbed Ben Nevis, but by this point Janet was in so much pain that she could barely walk straight.

She said “The last climb was horrendous, I was truly knackered. Hannah held my hand and for most of the walk she stayed by my side to support me.

“I’m sure people were looking at me as if I was being dragged up the mountain on my last legs.

“It felt amazing to finish and I’m hoping to do something special like this again soon.”

Previously, the female team record for completing the UK Three Peaks Challenge was held by Catherine Stuttard, Saoirse Pottie and Emily Cowper Coles.