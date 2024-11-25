Three Liverpool schools and a multi academy trust take home awards at the prestigious Educate Awards
· All Saints Multi Academy Trust won the Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust award.
· Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, West Derby, won The Communication Award.
· The Academy of St Nicholas, Garston, won the Careers & Enterprise Award and Most Inspirational Secondary School.
· Kath Sweeney from Knotty Ash Primary School won Teacher of the Year.
All Saints Multi Academy Trust, the first-ever winner of the Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust category, was praised by judges for being innovative and forging strong partnerships with the local community and businesses.
Winner of The Communication Award, Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, clearly demonstrated the variety of ways it engages with its community through online channels and in print. The school’s social media channels are one of the largest and most highly engaged school social media accounts in Liverpool.
The Academy of St Nicholas was praised for developing students’ passion for their career possibilities. After securing additional funding, the academy implemented a three-tier approach which engaged 70 employers in the ‘annual industry expo day’ event at the school.
The academy was also crowned winner of the Most Inspirational Secondary School category after judges were impressed with the inclusive and supportive environment the school had built for students to thrive.
Kath Sweeney from Knotty Ash Primary School won the esteemed Teacher of the Year award for her unwavering determination and passion for supporting deaf children. Kath tirelessly supports each child and their families, ensuring they receive the right support, resources and education, tailored to their individual needs.
Now in its 13th year, the Educate Awards features 21 diverse categories and shines a spotlight on all aspects of education from sports and arts to literacy and the environment.
The shortlist recognises inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff and strategic leadership teams who continue to make a meaningful difference in their communities.
As the largest and most prestigious education awards in the region, the Educate Awards brings together schools, colleges and multi academy trusts from Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire, and Greater Manchester for a night of celebration and recognition.
In partnership with ASL Group, the glittering ceremony took place at the Liverpool Cathedral and welcomed over 600 guests. The evening was hosted by broadcaster, Simon ‘Rossie’ Ross.
Alongside the awards ceremony was a delicious three-course gala dinner and dazzling entertainment from the region’s schools. Providing a soundtrack during the reception was St John Bosco Arts College with an incredible DJ set, followed by a soulful rendition of Heather Small’s iconic hit ‘Proud’ by its gospel choir. Later, after the call for dinner, the choir joined a larger ensemble in the cathedral’s main space to deliver a breathtaking performance of Emilie Sandé’s ‘Shine’.
During dinner, Sandbach School’s Big Band played two fantastic jazz tracks, 'Bésame Mucho' by Consuelo Velázquez and 'I've Got The World On A String' by Frank Sinatra.
Bringing an end to the evening’s entertainment was LIPA Sixth Form College which delivered a stella performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the Barbie soundtrack, including a rendition of ‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa.
Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to the Liverpool schools, multi academy trust and Kath Sweeney that won at this year’s Educate Awards!
“A huge well done to the runners-up and finalists and thank you to everyone who took the time to enter. The results were incredibly close, and judges had their work cut out deciding not only the shortlist but also overall the winners.”
Kim added: “The Educate Awards is proud to be shining a spotlight on the region’s schools and colleges and celebrating the amazing work taking place inside and outside of the classroom. Entries will for 2025 will open in February and we encourage all types of schools, colleges and multi academy trusts to submit entries.”
Associate sponsors of the Educate Awards 2024 include: All About STEM, Angel Solutions, CER Education, CPMM Media Group, EdenFiftyOne™, Fresh Start Waste Services, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Careers Hub, Liverpool John Moore’s University, LSSP, Satis Education, SENDSCOPE, and SupplyWell.
The Educate Awards 2024 winners and runners up:
The Communication Award, sponsored by CPMM Media Group
Winner: Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, Liverpool
Runner up: Maricourt Catholic High School, Sefton
Outstanding Commitment to the Environment, sponsored by Fresh Start Waste Services
Winner: Ss Peter and Paul Primary School, Wirral
Runner up: Neston High School, Cheshire
Careers & Enterprise Award, sponsored by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Careers Hub
Winner: The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool
Runner up: St Mary's Catholic College, Wirral
SEND Provision Award - Mainstream School, sponsored by SENDSCOPE
Winner: Handforth Grange Primary School, Cheshire
Runner up: Rainford High, St Helens
SEND Provision Award - Specialist School, sponsored by SENDSCOPE
Winner: Orrets Meadow School, Wirral
Runner up: Inscape House School, Stockport
Innovative & Creative Literacy Award, sponsored by EdenFiftyOne
Winner: Ridgeway High School, Wirral
Runner up: The Birkenhead Park School, Wirral
Outstanding Commitment to STEM, sponsored by All About STEM
Winner: Evelyn Community Primary School, Knowsley
Runner up: Halewood Academy, Knowsley
Outstanding Arts in Primary School
Winner: St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, Sefton
Runner up: Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton
Outstanding Arts in Secondary School
Winner: Sandbach School, Cheshire
Runner up: Gateacre School, Liverpool
Community Partnership Award
Winner: Kew Woods Primary School, Sefton
Runner up: St John Plessington Catholic College, Wirral
Mental Health & Wellbeing Award
Winner: St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton
Runner up: Blessed Carlo Acutis Catholic and Church of England Academy, Cheshire
Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School, sponsored by LSSP
Winner: Bedford Drive Primary School, Wirral
Runner up: St Aloysius Catholic Primary School, Knowsley
Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School
Winner: Wright Robinson College, Manchester
Runner up: Standish Community High School, Wigan
Leadership Team of the Year
Winner: Birchwood Community High School, Warrington
Runner up: Green Fold School, Bolton
Teacher of the Year, sponsored by CER
Winner: Kath Sweeney from Knotty Ash Primary School, Liverpool
Runner up: Gemma Jackson from Stockport Academy
School Support Star of the Year, sponsored by SupplyWell
Winner: Paul Bohan from Holy Spirit Catholic Academy, Sefton
Runner up: Louise Yates from Ascent Autism Specialist College, Newton-le-Willows
Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust, sponsored by Satis Education
Winner: All Saints Multi Academy Trust, Liverpool
Runner up: Endeavour Learning Trust, Lancashire
Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College, sponsored by LJMU
Winner: Winstanley College, Wigan
Runner up: St John Rigby College, Wigan
Most Inspirational Secondary School
Winner: The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool
Runner up: Chorlton High School, Manchester
Most Inspirational Primary School, sponsored by Angel Solutions
Winner: Green Fold School, Bolton
Runner up: St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton
WOW Recognition Award, sponsored by ASL Group
Winner: West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral
Runner up: Wright Robinson College, Manchester