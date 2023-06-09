Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France

Three men arrested on suspicion of murder after dead body found in Huyton

Police are making house-to-house enquiries and the deceased man in his 20s is yet to be identified.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 9th Jun 2023, 07:19 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 07:22 BST

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found in a house in Huyton on Thursday.

Merseyside Police received a report of a concern for the safety of a man in his 20s at around 3.30pm yesterday and he was then found dead inside a property on Huyton House Road. The man has not yet been formally identified and a post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death.

Officers are currently in the area to carry out CCTV, forensic and house-to-house enquiries and three men, aged 28, 25 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Most Popular

Detective Superintendent Helen Bennett said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish what has taken place. Although we have made three arrests, we are still appealing for anyone who has any information to please come forward.

“If you live in the area, please check your CCTV or smart doorbell footage to see if you captured anything suspicious and if you were driving in the area please review your dashcam footage. Any information, no matter how small, might help the investigation.”

Contact police: If you have any information, contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any information with reference 23000495217.

A general view of Huyton House RoadA general view of Huyton House Road
A general view of Huyton House Road
Related topics:PropertyMerseyside PoliceCCTV