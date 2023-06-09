Police are making house-to-house enquiries and the deceased man in his 20s is yet to be identified.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found in a house in Huyton on Thursday.

Merseyside Police received a report of a concern for the safety of a man in his 20s at around 3.30pm yesterday and he was then found dead inside a property on Huyton House Road. The man has not yet been formally identified and a post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death.

Officers are currently in the area to carry out CCTV, forensic and house-to-house enquiries and three men, aged 28, 25 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Superintendent Helen Bennett said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish what has taken place. Although we have made three arrests, we are still appealing for anyone who has any information to please come forward.

“If you live in the area, please check your CCTV or smart doorbell footage to see if you captured anything suspicious and if you were driving in the area please review your dashcam footage. Any information, no matter how small, might help the investigation.”

Contact police: If you have any information, contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any information with reference 23000495217.