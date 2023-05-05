People were inside the property when shots were fired. Merseyside Police are appealing for information.

Three men have been arrested after a suspected shotgun was fired twice through the front window of a house in Aintree while people were inside.

Police were called to a property on Wyresdale Road at around 12.25am on Saturday 22 April, but thankfully there have been no reported injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The arrests were made following warrants carried out by officers in Kirkby on Thursday as part of Operation Athena. Officers also seized three suspected stolen electric bikes, large quantities of cannabis and a hunting-style knife.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, as well as assault and harassment.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A 19-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger.

The teenager remains in police custody. The other two men have been given conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detectives say the damage sustained to the front window of the house was ‘consistent with a shotgun being fired twice’. Although three arrests have been made, police are still appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Peter McCullough said: “ “We have a zero-tolerance approach to any person involved in the use of, possession of, and storage of firearms, and we will relentlessly pursue anyone involved in this type of awful criminality.”

How to contact police

Advertisement

Advertisement