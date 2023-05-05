Register
Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:55 BST

Three men have been arrested after a suspected shotgun was fired twice through the front window of a house in Aintree while people were inside.

Police were called to a property on Wyresdale Road at around 12.25am on Saturday 22 April, but thankfully there have been no reported injuries.

The arrests were made following warrants carried out by officers in Kirkby on Thursday as part of Operation Athena. Officers also seized three suspected stolen electric bikes, large quantities of cannabis and a hunting-style knife.

  • A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, as well as assault and harassment.
  • A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
  • A 19-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger.

The teenager remains in police custody. The other two men have been given conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives say the damage sustained to the front window of the house was ‘consistent with a shotgun being fired twice’. Although three arrests have been made, police are still appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Peter McCullough said: “ “We have a zero-tolerance approach to any person involved in the use of, possession of, and storage of firearms, and we will relentlessly pursue anyone involved in this type of awful criminality.”

How to contact police

  • If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident, please DM the social media desk on Twitter @MerseyPolice or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting incident reference 23000337602.
  • Alternatively contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.
