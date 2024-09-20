Three men charged in connection with Wirral Life school child cruelty allegations
In June of this year, BBC Panorama released a 30-minute documentary showing their undercover investigation into Life Wirral, in Wallasey.
Five staff members were suspended after the documentary aired, the SEND school was closed down and Merseyside Police launched an investigation into allegations of child cruelty. Providing an update on September 20, Merseyside Police confirmed that three men have now been charged in connection with the investigation. They are as follows:
- Elliot Miller, 21, of Bradman Close, Liscard has been charged with common assault of an adult between March 20 and May 27 2024, a Section 5 public order offence on April 4; two counts of assault by beating on April 23 and common assault on March 22.
- Daniel McNulty-Doyle, 21, of Rockfarm Grove, Little Neston has been charged with using threatening, abusive word or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on April 18.
- Oliver Nugent, 26, of Seaview Avenue, Irby has been charged with assault by beating on April 23.
Detective Inspector Peter Rexwinkel said: “We know this investigation has raised concern in the community, and - working alongside partners in the local authority and health bodies - support has been and will continue to be provided to the pupils and families affected.
“The Life School permanently closed after the alleged incidents came to light and enquiries into the alleged incidents are continuing. An independent Child Safeguarding Practice Review will take place, and referrals are being made to professional bodies to safeguard people in future.”