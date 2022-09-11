The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in one of the hotel rooms.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman, 22, was found dead at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the city centre hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning and found her body in one of the rooms.

Detectives have arrested a 26-year-old man, from Seacombe; a 46-year-old man from Liverpool and a 49-year-old man from Widnes.

However, police say they are keeping an open mind as they continue to investigate the unexplained death.

A view of the Adelphi Hotel from Ranelagh Place. Image: Google

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsay Armbruster, said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation, and are trying to determine the circumstances around the young woman’s death.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the hotel in the early hours of this morning who may have seen, or heard anything, at all to come forward. “CCTV enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to please get in touch.”

How to contact police

If you have any information that could help with this investigation contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.