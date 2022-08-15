Thundery showers are predicted hit the region over the next two days and flood warnings are in place in some parts of the UK.

After a week of basking in hot temperatures and sunshine, thunderstorms are set to sweep across Merseyside.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the region on Monday and Tuesday as the skies cloud over, temperatures cool and rain arrives.

Thundery showers are predicted to intially hit the North West on Monday morning and develop through the day, with a risk of hail and lightning in the region too.

A series of flood warnings are also in place across the country as the parched ground struggles to cope with the sudden downpour.

However, a flood warning for the Mersey Estuary at Warrington was downgraded and removed by the Environment Agency at around 9.30am this morning. There are currently no other flood warnings in place for the region.

The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Liverpool is scheduled to be in place until midnight on Tuesday.

What should I expect in Liverpool?

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. Image: Met Office

After a mild start, it will turn rather cloudy on Monday. Temperatures will drop to around 20°C, with the main rain predicted to arrive between 1pm and 2pm, when there is a 50% chance of precipitation.

The chance of rain drops back to around 10% after 4pm but humidity - a key factor in the development of thunderstorms - continues to increase and peaks at around 83% at 11pm.

The Met Office predicts thundery showers will continue through the evening, with dry spells.

The yellow warning for thunderstorms remains in place on Tuesday, as temperatures hover around 18°C with the chance of rain remaining at 10%. Humidity peaks at 88% at around 6am and 7am before tailing off into the high 70s at lunchtime.