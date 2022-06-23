After a week of basking in hot temperatures and sunshine, a thunderstorm is set to sweep Merseyside and spoil the start to summer.

We’ve been rather lucky when it comes to the weather over the last week, with scorching hot temperatures leading to some of the city’s hottest days of the year.

Enjoying some time in the open air with friends and family, as well as all the various activities that Liverpool has to offer, including its number of walks and trails, life has certainly felt summer-like recently.

However, weather experts are predicting all this to come to a halt right as the new season gets underway.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, so here is everything you need to know.

What is the weather warning and how long is it in place?

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the region on Sunday, June 5, 2022

The yellow weather warning is for thunderstorms and it covers most of the South West of England, as well as some of South Wales and areas of the North West, including Liverpool and Manchester.

It is scheduled to be in place until midnight, which means ‘thunderstorms and torrential downpours’ are possible, according to experts.

What does a yellow weather warning mean?

Yellow warnings can be issued to clarify various weather conditions that will cause a low level impact and disruption.

A large majority of people will still be able to continue their normal everyday life under this warning, but there will be some that could be negatively affected.

These warnings can also be issued when the weather has a possibility of causing severe impacts to the majority of people, but the chances of such occurring is largely minimal.

What should I expect in Liverpool?

The Met Office has issued a list of all the potential effects of the emerging thunderstorms that are set to arrive in Liverpool. These include:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep flood water causing danger to life

Wherever a flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, as well as some road closures

Slight chance of power cuts and other services to homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that some communities could be cut off by flooded roads

What is the hourly weather forecast for Liverpool on Thursday?

Thunderstorms and torrential downpours were predicted by the Met Office on Thursday (June 23)

The Met Office has issued the following hourly forecast for Liverpool during the hours of the yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Thursday, 23 June 2022:

4 pm - cloudy skies with sunny intervals, warm temperatures with highs of 24℃ expected

5 pm to 7 pm - downpours of rainfall with as much as 90 per-cent chance, temperatures of around 20-22℃

8 pm to 9 pm - cloudy skies and dry conditions, low chance of any further rainfall during this timeframe, warm temperatures with highs of 19℃

10 pm - 50% chance of rainfall, downpours, warm temperatures of 19℃

11 pm - cloudy skies and dry conditions, low chance of any further rainfall at this time, warm temperatures of 19℃

What is the Met Office long range weather forecast?

Here is the longe range weather forecast from the Met Office for the rest of June and towards the start of July in the UK (Monday, 27 June to Wednesday, 6 July)

“Monday is likely to bring locally heavy showers that spread east through the day,” reads the Met Office statement.

“These will be heaviest and most frequent in the west, with the best chance of any dry and bright weather in the east.

“Winds remaining moderate for most, perhaps strong in coastal areas. For the middle of next week many will see sunny spells and showers, most frequently in the north and northwest, with the potential for some longer spells of rain.

“Further into the period, the north is expected to continue to be unsettled with showers and longer spells of rain.

“Whereas in the south, drier weather with only the occasional shower is more likely.