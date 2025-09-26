My Chemical Romance tickets went live at midday.

Like many My Chemical Romance fans in Liverpool and the surrounding areas, I was absolutely buzzing to hear that the band are performing at Anfield next summer.

As a lifelong Liverpool fan, the news was even more exciting as I’d get to relive my youth listening to old-school MCR anthems at my team’s grounds.

General sale for the Anfield show went live at 12.00pm via Ticketmaster, AXS, Live Nation and See Tickets and I decided to use Ticketmaster to attempt to get three tickets for my friends and I.

A pretty great place in the queue at 12.00pm. | Ticketmaster screengrab.

My Chemical Romance. | Getty Images

I joined the waiting room at 11.45am and was thrilled to be placed at 1,847 in the queue as the clock struck midday. With Anfield’s huge capacity, I felt pretty confident that I’d be able to get the standing tickets I desired.

As expected, when I finally made it to the purchase screen there were tons of tickets available - including rear pitch standing priced at just over £100 each. I added three tickets to my basket and was ready to pay.

After waiting a couple of minutes to see if my friends had been successful, I decided to go ahead with the purchase. I put in my payment details and waited for the verification to come through.

Checkout at 12.08pm. | Ticketmaster screengrab

Ticketmaster screengrab. | Ticketmaster screengrab.

I really thought I’d managed to get tickets and was ready to write up an article about my success by 12.15pm but, Ticketmaster had other ideas. The app popped up with a payment error and crashed, before sending me back to the waiting room

This time, I immediately got through to the ticket choice page again - only to be greeted with a pop up reading ‘these tickets are no longer available’.

Now, I’m waiting to hear if my friends had better luck than me but, disappointed that the Ticketmaster app failed to deliver - and not for the first time.

It seems Ticketmaster wasn’t the only platform to experience problems today either, with one disappointed fan telling LiverpoolWorld: “I added the tickets to my cart, went to checkout, got charged the FULL AMOUNT, before AXS then crashed and said that the tickets were no longer available, that I was a bot, and wasn’t even able to refresh the page to get back in and try again!

“Super disappointing experience and I'm now out 250 pounds for the next few weeks whilst this gets resolved.”

LiverpoolWorld has contacted AXS and Ticketmaster for comment.