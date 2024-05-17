Top 10 best-rated Wetherspoons in UK ranked - including Merseyside pub

The top ten Wetherspoons in the UK have been revealed, and one Merseyside pub features in the list of excellence.
The research conducted by experts at Q.R. Code Generator analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the UK to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of five star or ‘excellent’ reviews on Google. Only venues with 200 reviews or more were included.
While the number one spot was handed to a Manchester branch, one of Merseyside’s newest Wetherspoons pubs made the top ten list after impressing customers. Dominated by Northern venues, only one London pub made the cut.
Take a look at the top ten list below to find out which Merseyside venue impressed customers the most. Let us know your favourite pubs in the comments.
