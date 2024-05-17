Top 10 best-rated Wetherspoons in UK ranked - including Merseyside pub

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 17th May 2024, 09:02 BST

Google reviews reveal the best Wetherspoons branches in the UK - and one in a lovely Merseyside town.

The top ten Wetherspoons in the UK have been revealed, and one Merseyside pub features in the list of excellence.

The research conducted by experts at Q.R. Code Generator analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the UK to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of five star or ‘excellent’ reviews on Google. Only venues with 200 reviews or more were included.

- Every Liverpool Wetherspoons ranked

While the number one spot was handed to a Manchester branch, one of Merseyside’s newest Wetherspoons pubs made the top ten list after impressing customers. Dominated by Northern venues, only one London pub made the cut.

Take a look at the top ten list below to find out which Merseyside venue impressed customers the most. Let us know your favourite pubs in the comments.

The Bishop Blaize in Manchester had a score of 60.34%, taking the number one spot.

1. The Bishop Blaize, Manchester

The Bishop Blaize in Manchester had a score of 60.34%, taking the number one spot. Photo: Gerald England CC S-A 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

In second place is Ramsgate's Royal Victoria Pavilion, with a score of 58.48%.

2. Royal Victoria Pavilion, Ramsgate

In second place is Ramsgate's Royal Victoria Pavilion, with a score of 58.48%. Photo: JD Wetherspoon/Royal Victoria Pavilion

The Caley Picture in Edinburgh placed at number three, with a score of 57.82%.

3. The Caley Picture House, Edinburgh

The Caley Picture in Edinburgh placed at number three, with a score of 57.82%. Photo: Contributed

The Greenwood Hotel in Northolt had a score of 57.80%, taking the number four spot.

4. The Greenwood Hotel, Northolt

The Greenwood Hotel in Northolt had a score of 57.80%, taking the number four spot. Photo: Google Street View

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WetherspoonsPubsHotelsGoogleLondonManchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.