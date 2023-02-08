“Liverpool is certainly raising the bar for drinking”

The much-anticipated Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2023 list has been unveiled, and a Liverpool bar has nabbed a spot in the top 20.

Top 50 Cocktail Bars is now in its fifth year, with the first list published in June 2018. The bars on the list are voted for by hundreds of experts, bartenders, bar owners and drinks writers, and it features venues from across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool bar, Present Company has once again won itself a place on the prestigious list, coming at number 20.

The bar on School Lane has a focus on providing high quality cocktails and providing a friendly atmosphere for guests. It has 4.8 stars on Google and excellent reviews.

Present Company’s description on the list reads: “The venue was opened in May 2019 and has gone from strength-to-strength, since becoming a key destination for locals and city visitors alike. As well as drinks, including cocktails, beers and wines, the venue also serves a small menu of grazing dishes, perfect to keep guests going after a few cocktails. The menu is uniquely printed on a vinyl record with cocktails on the back cover with basic ingredients and flavour notes.”

Although only one Liverpool venue made the top 50 list this year, an award for Newcomer of the Year was given to Manolo, a speaskeasy style cocktail bar on Slater Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top 50 Cocktail bars said: “Opening in September 2022, this bar is already a hotspot for fellow industry faces and we can see why. Liverpool is certainly raising the bar for drinking and Manolo is no exception.”

Chris Lowe, publisher of Top 50 Cocktail Bars, said: “Whilst London continues to dominate this year’s list, it is very exciting to see other major cities across the UK make their mark.

“The ever-growing interest in cocktails and bartending within the UK means we are spoilt for choice on where to go, and this list allows for the best of the UK bar scene to have a spotlight placed on them – and for consumers to find these hidden gems.”

The Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2023 full list:

Advertisement

Advertisement