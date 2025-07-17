A sand tribute in memory of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva has appeared on a beach.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Geoffrey "Sandyman" Ward, from Torquay, Devon, created the design on Torre Abbey Beach. The photos were captured by 50-year-old Liverpool fan Kieron Green who saw the artist creating the design from his apartment while on holiday.

The painter and decorator from Pontypool, Wales, said: "I started seeing him doing it in the apartment we were staying on holidays and then we walked down to the beach to see him the final finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It made me really emotional as i was still in shock what happened to Diogo and his brother Andre. I was so upset by the news. I know he didn’t know me and I didn’t know him personally but it really felt like a family member had died as weeks earlier I was at Anfield watching him lift the premiership title."

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva, 25, who was also a footballer with Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel, died on July 3 after a car crash in Zamora, Spain. Tributes have and continue to be paid across the world for the Portuguese brothers.

Liverpool has also announced it will retire the number 20 shirt in Jota's memory.