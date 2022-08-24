Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle last week when two motorbikes drove into a cul-de-sac and fired a number of shots.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 20-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of Sam Rimmer in Dingle last week.

Sam, 22, from Bootle, was on Lavrock Bank at 11.40pm last Tuesday when two motorbikes, believed to be electric bikes, drove into the cul-de-sac and fired a number of shots.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle. Image: Merseyside Police

Sam suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was seriously injured. Despite being given CPR by emergency services at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.

Detectives said they are seeking two suspects who were seen driving away from the shooting.

One murder suspect has now been arrested following a number of warrants executed in the Liverpool area on Wednesday morning, in response to a recent spate of gun and knife crime in the area.

A general view of Lavrock Bank in Toxteth, Liverpool. Image: Google

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “The investigation into Sam’s death is progressing with one suspect now in custody for questioning. This was a heinous attack which led to the tragic death of a young man and we urgently need to find out who was responsible.“Detectives have been carrying out extensive enquiries and have completed a number of house-to-house inquiries, but we still very much need the public’s help to assist us in building a picture of events surrounding this incident as well as identifying the offenders.

“If you live in the area of Lavrock Bank, or were passing through at about 11.40pm on Tuesday 16 August, you may have seen something that could be vital for us and I would urge you to get in touch. “Similarly, if you were in the Dingle and Toxteth areas and have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage please check it and let us know if you see anything, as this could be vital in putting those people before the courts and getting justice for Sam’s family.”

How to contact police