Additional rail and bus services will operate through this year’s Grand National Festival, with trains running every seven-and-a-half minutes.

Running from April 3 to 5, thousands of racegoers are set to descend on Aintree Racecourse for the annual extravaganza of horse racing, glamour, entertainment and fun.

To help spectators get to Aintree with ease, both rail and bus operators are providing additional services over the three days of the festival.

Train services to Aintree Racecourse

During the Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the festival, Merseyrail will operate a seven-and-a-half-minute frequency service between Liverpool city centre and Aintree stations on the Merseyrail Northern Line before and after the races.

The seven-and-a-half-minute service will run between Aintree and Liverpool Central/Moorfields stations at the following times:

From approximately 11am – 2pm (before the races)

From approximately 4:30pm – 8:30pm (after the races)

Merseyrail train to Liverpool Central. | Geof Sheppard, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

To accommodate the more frequent services between Liverpool city centre and Aintree there will be reduced services to some stations on the Ormskirk branch of the Northern Line and a slightly amended 15-minute timetable on the Southport branch of the Northern Line.

On the Headbolt Lane branch of the Northern Line, services between 11.00am and 2.00pm and 5.00pm and 9.00pm will terminate at Sandhills with passengers having to change trains to complete their journeys.

The Wirral Line will operate a normal timetable during the festival. Customers travelling to the festival from any Wirral line stations are advised to change at Moorfields for an Aintree-bound train.

Bus services to Aintree Racecourse

The 300, 310 & 345 services will run regularly between Queen Square bus station and the Aintree area. Please be aware that these services will be on diversion throughout the festival.

Stagecoach will also be operating a regular Shuttle Bus Service from Liverpool city centre to Aintree Racecourse on all three days of the festival. The 922 shuttle service will cost £5 for an adult single, or £6 for a return.

Stagecoach bus. | Stagecoach

Shuttle bus details:

On Thursday, April 3 (Opening Day) buses will run frequently from 10.00am until 1.00pm to the Racecourse and from 4.00pm until 6.40pm back to Liverpool City Centre.

Key bus information:

Shuttle buses will depart Elliot Street [Stop GE].

Return shuttles will depart from Park Lane (opposite Aintree rail station) - return trips will be running on Friday and Saturday only.

Return and day rider tickets will be available to buy, and all buses will accept contactless and mobile payments.