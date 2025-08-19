Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has expressed his relief at finally launching the tap and go service across the Merseyrail network.

After years of waiting and missed deadlines, passengers will now be able to tap in and tap out on train journeys across the Liverpool City Region using a Metro card.

The scheme removes the need to queue for tickets and guarantees the lowest fare on all journeys. Linking a bank account to a MetroCard takes just a few minutes.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has expressed his relief at finally launching the tap and go service across the Merseyrail network | LDRS

Mr Rotheram unveiled the scheme at Liverpool Central station this morning three months after a trial began for 50 users across the network. It is the first phase of a staggered roll out of the project that will eventually lead to passengers being able to link their bank accounts to the network.

The scheme was originally approved in January 2020 by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) as part of the Metro Mayor’s desire to create a London-style transport network. Passengers will need to tap in at the beginning and end of their journey to ensure a lowest price fare promise – capped daily and weekly through the smart system.

They will also still be able to buy season tickets, as well as daily and return tickets from rail stations and online via the Metro Portal. There had been hopes the project would have gone live last Autumn.

The Metro Mayor spoke of his overriding emotion at finally getting the system up and running. He said: “Relief, it’s taken an awful long time.

“I don’t expect that many people will understand the complexities of what we’ve had to get through so that you have a system that actually does work and that it doesn’t, for instance, take too much out of somebody’s bank account because that could be the worst scenario of all, but it has been tested, we’ve had a couple of months on it, the feedback’s been very, very good. 96% of people have said that it’s something that’s good or very good so we can move forward now to the next phase.”

Mr Rotheram said work would now begin to help passengers getting up to speed with the new system to ensure they pay the correct fares. He said: “You can tap in, which is fine, they have to remember to tap out otherwise, we’re going to get loads of complaints that the cost is enormous because you’ll be charged the maximum fare on a rail journey on Merseyrail if you don’t tap out.

“If you tap in and then tap out, it’s the same cost.”

Neil Grabham, Merseyrail managing director, said: “The introduction of Tap and Go across the Merseyrail network represents a significant advancement in our efforts to make rail travel simpler, faster and accessible for all. We’re proud to support this forward-thinking initiative, which prioritises customer experience by eliminating barriers to travel and ensuring the best value fares are always available.

“This marks another important step in our ongoing commitment to delivering a modern, customer-centric railway that remains deeply connected to the communities we serve.”