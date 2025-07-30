More than £10m is to be invested in an almost 3km cycle lane connecting the edge of Liverpool city centre to Tuebrook.

New documents have confirmed how Liverpool Council is to move forward with plans to create a new active travel provision along West Derby Road between Low Hill and Tuebrook roundabout.

This is the latest stage in the ongoing saga over cycle lanes on the major route with lanes initially set up in the spring of 2020. They were ripped up a year later after they were deemed to be in a poor state of repair and deemed unfit for purpose.

Now a 20-month project is expected to go ahead from July next year for the 2.75km scheme that will include links to Newsham Park, schools and shops. Tuebrook councillor Joe Dunne said the lanes were a “much-needed boost for our area and marks a significant step forward in improving safety and accessibility for everyone.”

Following a public consultation on the schemes, Liverpool Council’s cabinet agreed to make cycle lanes permanent in March 2023. Despite concerns the programme would reduce traffic lanes along West Derby Road, the local authority said the current number of lanes would not be impacted.

A report to the city council cabinet in October 2022 said initially the pop-up schemes were never intended to be permanent highway measures, but rather a “relatively low cost and rapid method of implementing segregated cycle schemes over long lengths to encourage cycling as a result of the pandemic.”

A decision paper released online set out how improved drainage, carriageway and footway schemes would be included as part of the project. The proposals include procurement of a consultant to undertake the design phase, which is expected to cost around £500,000.

A principal contractor will be found for the scheme for which a budget of £10m has been set aside. Council documents set out how the cost plan is currently being reviewed and value engineering opportunities will be identified that do not impact the committed outputs of the scheme.

Ward members were briefed on the proposals in April 2025 and were supportive of the scheme. Cllr Joe Dunne, Liberal Party member for the Tuebrook Breckside ward, said: “We welcome the £11 million investment into the West Derby Road Active Travel Scheme.

“This is a much-needed boost for our area and marks a significant step forward in improving safety and accessibility for everyone. This is an important investment that supports safer, greener, and more inclusive travel options for all road users—drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

“The proposed cycle lane along West Derby Road will have little to no negative impact on the existing road layout, helping to improve safety and accessibility without causing major disruption to traffic. However, we remain deeply concerned about the proposed route near Farnworth Street.

“We’ve formally expressed our objections and concerns to the Highways Department and will continue to push for changes to ensure that any scheme prioritises the safety of all road users, including local residents and pedestrians.”