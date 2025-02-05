One of the main routes into Liverpool city centre is to shut for a week during rush hour as the local authority looks to complete the installation of a permanent cycle lane.

As part of its plans to expand active travel routes across the city, Liverpool Council’s cabinet has signed off on plans to install a fully segregated cycle lane between Caledonia Street and link to the existing route on Princes Avenue. To do so, it is proposed to prohibit vehicles making right turns onto Upper Parliament Street from Catharine Street and Princes Road.

It has now been confirmed Catharine Street will be closed from Thursday (February 6) from 8.00am to 5.00pm for seven days. In a letter to residents, Liverpool Council and contractors A E Yates have issued an apology after the scheme was hit with delays.

Catharine Street, Liverpool. | By Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Liverpool Council was awarded almost £2m to deliver several permanent versions of the pop-up cycle lanes that were introduced during Covid through a transport settlement secured through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. In adopting the permanent cycle route, signal upgrades would also be made at both the Canning Street and Upper Parliament Street junctions to make them more active travel friendly.

According to a cabinet report last May, removing right-turn manoeuvres at both points would “reduce conflicting turning movements and improve traffic flow while also accommodating the extended active travel corridor.” A data collection exercise said the impact of the proposals “is expected to be minimal.”

The report outlined how during the morning peak period, 71 vehicles turned from Princes Road while just 22 did so from Catharine Street between 8am and 9am. It added: “The amount of alternative route choices available for vehicles within the existing network to reassign their journey would comfortably absorb the diverted traffic from these turning movements.”

Princes Road, Liverpool. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

In order to monitor the effect of these changes, they were introduced by way of an experimental traffic order which allowed the public and other stakeholders to comment on the changes in the light of their actual experience of them.

In a letter seen by the LDRS, Louis McDowall, senior site manager A E Yates, on behalf of Liverpool Council, said: “The active travel routes scheme on Catharine Street is well underway and it has been more disruptive than anticipated and we can’t thank you enough for the patience you have shown us throughout the scheme so far.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any disruption or inconvenience experienced during the scheme and thank you for your continuing co-operation while we undertake these works.”