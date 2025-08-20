Everton supporters are being urged to plan ahead for the “massive moment” at the club’s new ground this weekend. A sell-out crowd is expected for the first league game at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

It is the first time in 133 years the Blues will play a home league match away from Goodison Park and the first competitive fixture following three test events throughout this year. With more than 50,000 fans expected to attend the landmark game, transport officials are urging supporters to plan their journeys ahead of time.

Cllr Steve Foulkes, who heads up the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority transport committee, said officials from the football club and local government were working to keep disruption to a minimum for residents and matchgoers alike. A transport working group chaired by Everton has worked with partners to work out plans leading up to the first Premier League game away from L4 this weekend.

Supporters have a variety of travel options for getting to and from the game and are encouraged to plan ahead and think about the best mode of travel for them as they get used to a new matchday routine. To ensure the most up to date information, fans are encouraged to check directly with transport operators, who will share the latest service updates and full timetables on their websites and social media channels.

Alongside scheduled regular bus routes which drop off a short walk to the stadium, four shuttle bus routes will operate ahead of and following the event from Liverpool city centre, Bootle and Kirkby bus stations – with car parking available close by to each of these pick-up points. Merseyrail will be running a 15-minute service on the Southport, Ormskirk, Hunts Cross, and Headbolt Lane lines before and after the event.

Sandhills, Bank Hall and Moorfields are all within walking distance of the stadium on arrival.For those traveling across the River Mersey, special direct sailings are to continue between the Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal at the Pier Head and Seacombe.

This could become a regular matchday feature if passenger numbers are high enough. Cycling and walking from the Liverpool city centre is also an option, with safe walking routes and cycle parking available at the stadium.

Cllr Foulkes said: “We were delighted with the response of supporters to our travel advice for the final test event at the Hill Dickinson Stadium earlier this month and we hope that they will continue to make sure they plan their journeys when travelling to the magnificent new ground. The new stadium is a massive moment – not just for the club, but for the regeneration of north Liverpool – an area which is only going to go from strength to strength in the coming years.

“We want to make sure fans can get to and from matches easily, safely, and sustainably, while keeping disruption to local residents to a minimum. We are continuing to work closely with Everton, transport operators, the council, and, most importantly, supporters themselves to ensure we get the best matchday experience possible.”