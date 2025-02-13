The looming closure of a major Merseyside road has sparked anger with residents.

Drivers and residents in one part of Merseyside said ‘it’s a joke’ after details were announced for nine days of roadworks on a major road. The scheduled upgrade means Huyton Hey Road will be completely closed off while the adjoining car park will also be closed for the duration of the works.

In a post published to its public Facebook page, Knowsley Council said: “Huyton Hey Road will be closed from 8.00pm Friday, February 14 until 5.00am on Monday, February 24 to enable resurfacing works to take place.

“The closure affects the area between Victoria Road and Huyton bus station. The car park will be closed throughout the duration of the works. Alternative parking facilities are available in the Village Centre.”

Responding to the update below Knowsley Council’s Facebook post, Victoria Kelly said: “I live off Tarbock Island and it has been hell for us all around here. They haven’t a clue how to work and minimise disruption!” Andrew Jones also commented: “9 days to resurface a 100m section of road?”

Andy Duff said ‘it was a joke’ and commented: “You’ve already completely screwed up Huyton traffic with the shambles at Tarbock Island. What with all the other roadworks at least this time they remembered to do it on half term.” A sentiment shared by Enid Clarke who commented: “Good job it’s half term.”

There is more work to be done of Huyton Hey Road this year as Knowsley Council’s regeneration plans kick in for 2025 including the demolition of the former education building in May. The site was vacated in early 2023 and is located opposite the McDonald’s on a key route in and out of the town centre.

There are numerous planning application as part of the regeneration project which include the demolition of buildings across the council’s existing seven-acre site including the Huyton Municipal building and Annexe, the Computer Centre and any necessary utility diversions.

The local authority deemed these buildings to be inefficient in terms of energy use and size and would require multi-million pounds of investment to bring them up to modern day standards. Huyton Library and Nutgrove Villa are not part of the plans and will not be affected.