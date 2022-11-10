Motorists were forced to pay out an astonishing £45.7 million in fines in 2021.

Liverpool is home to one of the UK’s busiest speed cameras, it has been revealed. Confused.com, using Freedom of Information (FOI) data, has compiled a list of the ten most prolific spots in the country.

The study comes 30 years after the introduction of the first Gatso camera in the UK. This type of speed camera is one of the ‘most prolific’ according to statistics, with 29 percent of drivers caught out by one.

In 2021 alone, there were 1.74 million speeding offences, however not all of them were forced to pay a fine with 457,232 forced to take the £100 and three points on their licence. This has led to motorists forking out an astounding £45.7 million in fines combined.

But when it comes to which areas of the country see the most speeding fines, Confused.com has revealed that there are more than 1,300 speeding cameras policing our streets. A list of the 10 greediest cameras has since been released.

Ranked as the single camera that has snared the most motorists in the last 12 months is located in the English capital. The A40 in North-West London has caught the most offenders as they make their way into the city, totalling at 49,050. The UK’s busiest roads and motorways are also included in the list, as is a road in Liverpool.

The Garston Way / Dock Road located in the Merseyside city is the greediest speed camera in the region. It caught 15,295 motorists off guard while exceeding the speed limit.

Advertisement

The UK’s 10 greediest speed cameras