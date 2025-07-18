New details have been released about a £1m overhaul to turn an “outdated” Liverpool city centre railway station into a destination.

It was announced last month how the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) would look to pump money into upgrading Moorfields station.

This will be the first phase of a wider approach aimed at a transformation of the station. The first phase of work will see a refresh of the station’s appearance and accessibility.

A planning application for the upgrades has now been formally lodged by Merseytravel with Liverpool Council which would lead to the introduction of a new retail offer at the ground floor level. Its current state enables “significant levels of anti-social behaviour” around and underneath the existing foyer, according to documents made public by the city council.

Should the city council sign off on proposals, construction is expected to begin in October and conclude by the end of this year. In February, after two years of waiting, the escalators outside the station were finally switched back on again.

Moorfields Station was opened in 1977 as a replacement for Liverpool Exchange Railway Station. It was built on the Liverpool Loop line, connecting other underground stations including Lime Street, Liverpool Central and St James St.

Originally constructed as part of Liverpool’s 1960/70’s Masterplan for pedestrian network system, this separated pedestrian traffic from vehicular and ran across several parts of the city at first floor level, this is the reason why current access to the station at Moorfields is visa stepped or ramped access into the station entrance foyer.

In 2015, Owen Ellis Architects were commissioned by Merseyrail, to deliver a design which made the existing station appear more appealing to passengers. This involved the installation of a steel cladding system and the addition of coloured lighting and composite fins, to allow the station to become a focal point and landmark within the streetscape.

Design and access documents said the current station appearance is “outdated” in and enables significant levels of antisocial behaviour in, around and directly underneath the station foyer. It added: “There is a necessity to reduce this, and by doing so will improve the overall passenger experience.

“Furthermore, the proposed improvements seek to re-establish the station as a focal point and destination within the urban cityscape, which the current station facilities fail to do.” The documents said the area under the raised foyer had become a “hostile environment” that attracted crime.

The proposals to overhaul the site would omit the “dead space” that encouraged anti-social behaviour and “help to re-instate the station as a destination” according to the submission to the city council.

The plans also enhance existing cycle storage provision and create a new retail opportunity for engagement, contributing to the local economy. It said the proposed covered, stair access to the north of the site linking the ground floor level with the first-floor station foyer, will improve passenger accessibility and approach from street level while also assisting in identifying the station entrance more clearly.

Access via the existing escalators will remain unaltered while access to the secure cycle store will be via an electronic fob/pass code system and will be open during station operating hours only. A date has yet to be confirmed for the plans to go before city planners.