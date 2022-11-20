People have been told to expect ‘severe disruption’ and advised not to travel.

Twelve rail companies across the UK will see strike action next weekend, according to the ASLEF union.

In a dispute over pay, train drivers will strike on Saturday 26 November, and there will not be rail replacement buses available for many providers.

Northern have confirmed they will not be running any services on Saturday and advised customers to avoid travel. In a statement, they said: “As a result of ASLEF strike action, Northern will not operate any trains on Saturday 26 November customers are advised not to travel on this day as there will be major disruption across the whole rail network.

“On strike days, only travel by rail if necessary and if you do travel, expect severe disruption and plan ahead - especially the first and last trains of the day. If you do decide to travel, there will be very limited services running across the whole rail network so remember to check your entire journey as other train service providers may be affected.

“There will be no rail replacement buses on strike days for Northern services and some Northern stations may be closed or have reduced hours due to the limited staffing and services. Advanced tickets have been withdrawn from sale for strike days. Please continue to check services before you travel on Friday 25 and Sunday 27 November as a handful of services have been affected.”

The twelve rail companies affected are:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway (GWR)

Greater Anglia

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

London Overground

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Transpennine Express

West Midlands Trains