Major road changes and demolition plans for Aintree Hospital expansion

Extensions at Merseyside’s main trauma hospital will require new road access and demolition of an existing clinical block.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aintree University Hospital, located in Fazakerley, is the single receiving site for adult major trauma patients in Cheshire and Merseyside. To further develop urgent and emergency care, a programme of works is underway to improve access to services and patient experience, including an extension to the hospital’s kitchen facility.

A fresh planning application has been launched by NHS bosses to install a new road to serve the extension. It would also lead to a modular clinical block being knocked down and dozens of parking spaces being torn up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aintree’s urgent care and trauma centre contains the hospital’s emergency department, major trauma, critical care services and frailty assessment unit. Planning permission was granted last March to allow for the demolition, extension, and refurbishment of the existing kitchen facility serving the wider hospital footprint.

The new bid submitted to Liverpool Council seeks approval to build a new incoming road and paths to serve the extension. The proposal will create a new incoming road from the south, with a newly formed junction off First Avenue provided with associated tactile crossing points to paths either side.

Aintree University Hospital. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0

According to a design and access statement, to make way for the incoming road an existing modular clinical block is proposed to be demolished and existing car parking & paths grubbed up and guardrails, bollards removed. The University Hospitals of Liverpool Group said in its application the loss of 46 spaces would be mitigated through additional car parking provided in alternative locations within the hospital grounds, as part the ongoing wider site master planning work.

The documents added: “To further develop urgent and emergency care, a programme of works is underway to improve access to services and patient experience across the Aintree University Hospital site. This work includes a recent planning application for the Eskdale car park off Woodlands and Aintree roads and Tenth Avenue, with access off Woodlands Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would create a new 71-space car park following the demolition of Eskdale House. Regarding the initial plans, a transport assessment said: “The hospital is in a highly sustainable location and supported by a recently updated travel plan.

“Therefore, opportunities and measures exist to encourage a modal shift towards sustainable travel on site, reducing the dependency on single occupancy car use and in turn on-site car parking demand.”