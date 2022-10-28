A section of the motorway near Runcorn will be closed from Friday night until Monday morning.

A stretch of the M56 motorway on the outskirts of Merseyside is due to be closed all weekend as a new 67 metre bridge is installed.

Drivers have been warned to expect ‘long delays’ as a series of diversions will be put in place.

The closure in both directions of the M56 between junction 11 and junction 12 will be in place from 9pm on Friday, October 28, until 6am on Monday, October 31.

The M56 runs past Wirral, to Runcorn and connects the Liverpool City Region to North Wales.

The new bridge, which will replace the existing A533 Expressway bridge, has been constructed off-site nearby and ready to be lifted into position from the M56.

The A533 Expressway bridge will also be closed in both directions at the same time as the M56.

Advertisement