Mersey Tunnel tolls are set to rise in 2025.

The proposals will be considered at a Combined Authority meeting next week, with motorists facing toll prices of £2.30 per journey.

If the plans are approved, the Class One cash toll will rise from £2.10 to £2.30 from April, Class Two vehicles will cost £4.60. Class Three vehicle tolls jump to £6.90, from £6.30, and Class Four fares will increase from £8.40 to £9.10.

A discounted Mersey Tunnel journey for Liverpool City Region residents with a T Flow account will rise by 10p to £1.50, with the Combined Authority reiterating that this means the majority of tunnel users (51%) will be paying 30p less than when Mayor Rotheram was first elected in 2017.

The proposals also seek to keep MyTickets - which allow all-day unlimited bus travel for under-19s -frozen for the eighth year running, at £2.20. The £2 single bus fare cap will remain in place until September 2025, despite national increases.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “With the cost of living continuing to put pressure on families across our region, I want to make sure we’re doing what we can to make travel as accessible, fair, and affordable for everyone.

“As well as freezing the young person’s MyTicket and maintaining the £2 bus fares cap, we’re continuing to ensure that city region residents pay the lowest prices to travel around our area – whether by bus, train or car. Thousands upon thousands of residents will benefit from these proposals and we are committed to keep prices affordable, while continuing to improve our public transport system.”

According to the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, the two Mersey Tunnels are ‘more expensive than ever to maintain’ and require millions of pounds each year to help keep them open and safe, as well as a future investment programmes.