Merseyrail will run a limited train service and one line will be closed.

Train passengers face severe travel disruption over Christmas and New Year as more than 40,000 workers across Network Rail stage a series of strikes in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The first wave of industrial action will take place on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December. This will be followed by a strike from Christmas Eve to December 27 and then further walk outs on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

The strike action by 14 operating companies will have a significant impact on national services from Liverpool Lime Street and will also hit local Merseyrail services.

Merseyrail staff are not part of the industrial action, but the strike by members of the RMT union will involve Network Rail staff who operate the signalling systems and maintenance on local lines.

As a result, Merseyrail have announced it will run a limited 45-minute timetable during the first wave of strikes - running selected lines between 07:30 and 18:3 each day.

The services that will operate on Tuesday December 13, Wednesday December 14, Friday December 16 and Saturday December 17are as follows:

Chester and Ellesmere Port lines: No trains will operate between Chester and Rock Ferry or Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry. Trains will run every 45 minutes between Rock Ferry and Liverpool Central, calling at all stations.

New Brighton line: Trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations.

West Kirby line: Trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations.

Southport line: Trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations.

Hunts Cross line: No trains will operate between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross.

Ormskirk line: Trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations.

Kirkby line: Trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations.

On Thursday December 15, train services will begin at approximately 07:00 in the morning. There will be no rail replacement buses on strike days and passengers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements if you cannot make your planned journey using the train service that will operate.

Jane English, Acting Managing Director at Merseyrail, said: “We would like to apologise for the disruption caused to our passengers as a result of the action being taken by Network Rail signallers and maintenance staff. We have worked closely with Network Rail to provide an improved industrial action timetable, with a train serving most stations on the network every 45-minutes from 07:30 and 18:30, to help passengers make essential journeys.

“We would remind passengers who are travelling on Tuesday 13 December, Wednesday 14 December, Friday 16 December or Saturday 17 December to plan their journeys in advance and that trains are likely to be very busy.

