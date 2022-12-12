Overnight temperatures dropped to around -8°C following snow at the weekend and train services have been hit by the freezing conditions.

The freezing weather conditions in Liverpool and the surrounding areas caused a number of Merseyrail train services to be cancelled on Monday morning.

Delays hit a series of lines and the operator warned the disruption is expected to continue throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the Merseyrail website or Merseyrail’s Twitter feed before travelling.

Services heading to and from Moorfields on the Chester Line and Ellesmere Port Line were cancelled until the afternoon. Trains on the West Kirby Line were cancelled until lunchtime and services to and from Central station on the Kirkby Line were out of action until noon.

The Ormskirk line was hit with a flurry of cancellations later in the day - between 10am and 12.30am.

Services on other lines - Southport, New Brighton, Hunts Cross - were reported to be running as scheduled.

Merseyrail service update:

Chester Line:

1012 Chester to Moorfields will be cancelled

1027 Moorfields to Chester wil be cancelled

1057 Moorfields to Chester will be cancelled

1127 Chester to Moorfields will now start from Rock Ferry (1158)

1157 Chester to Moorfields will be cancelled

1242 Moorfields to Chester will be cancelled

1342 Chester to Moorfields will be cancelled

1427 Moorfields to Chester will be cancelled

Ellesmere Port Line:

1009 Ellesmere Port to Moorfields will be cancelled

1048 Moorfields to Ellesmere Port will be cancelled

1139 Ellesmere Port to Moorfields will be cancelled

1218 Moorfields to Ellesmere Port will be cancelled

1309 Ellesmere Port to Moorfields will be cancelled

1348 Moorfields to Ellesmere Port will be cancelled

New Brighton line:

All services are running as scheduled.

West Kirby line:

1021 West Kirby to Moorfields will be cancelled

1051 Moorfields to West Kirby will be cancelled

1136 West Kirby to Moorfields will be cancelled

1206 Moorfields to West Kirby will be cancelled

1251 West Kirby to Moorfields will be cancelled

1321 Moorfields to West Kirby will be cancelled

Southport line:

All services are running as scheduled.

Hunts Cross line:

All services are running as scheduled.

Ormskirk line:

1019 Ormskirk to Central will be cancelled

1101 Central to Ormskirk will be cancelled

1149 Ormskirk to Central will be cancelled

1231 Central to Ormskirk will be cancelled

Kirkby line:

1013 Kirkby to Central will be cancelled

1035 Central to Kirkby will be cancelled

1058 Kirkby to Central will be cancelled

1120 Central to Kirkby will be cancelled

1143 Kirkby to Central will be cancelled

1205 Central to Kirkby will be cancelled