The freezing weather conditions in Liverpool and the surrounding areas caused a number of Merseyrail train services to be cancelled on Monday morning.
Delays hit a series of lines and the operator warned the disruption is expected to continue throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the Merseyrail website or Merseyrail’s Twitter feed before travelling.
Services heading to and from Moorfields on the Chester Line and Ellesmere Port Line were cancelled until the afternoon. Trains on the West Kirby Line were cancelled until lunchtime and services to and from Central station on the Kirkby Line were out of action until noon.
The Ormskirk line was hit with a flurry of cancellations later in the day - between 10am and 12.30am.
Services on other lines - Southport, New Brighton, Hunts Cross - were reported to be running as scheduled.
Merseyrail service update:
Chester Line:
- 1012 Chester to Moorfields will be cancelled
- 1027 Moorfields to Chester wil be cancelled
- 1057 Moorfields to Chester will be cancelled
- 1127 Chester to Moorfields will now start from Rock Ferry (1158)
- 1157 Chester to Moorfields will be cancelled
- 1242 Moorfields to Chester will be cancelled
- 1342 Chester to Moorfields will be cancelled
- 1427 Moorfields to Chester will be cancelled
Ellesmere Port Line:
- 1009 Ellesmere Port to Moorfields will be cancelled
- 1048 Moorfields to Ellesmere Port will be cancelled
- 1139 Ellesmere Port to Moorfields will be cancelled
- 1218 Moorfields to Ellesmere Port will be cancelled
- 1309 Ellesmere Port to Moorfields will be cancelled
- 1348 Moorfields to Ellesmere Port will be cancelled
New Brighton line:
- All services are running as scheduled.
West Kirby line:
- 1021 West Kirby to Moorfields will be cancelled
- 1051 Moorfields to West Kirby will be cancelled
- 1136 West Kirby to Moorfields will be cancelled
- 1206 Moorfields to West Kirby will be cancelled
- 1251 West Kirby to Moorfields will be cancelled
- 1321 Moorfields to West Kirby will be cancelled
Southport line:
- All services are running as scheduled.
Hunts Cross line:
- All services are running as scheduled.
Ormskirk line:
- 1019 Ormskirk to Central will be cancelled
- 1101 Central to Ormskirk will be cancelled
- 1149 Ormskirk to Central will be cancelled
- 1231 Central to Ormskirk will be cancelled
Kirkby line:
- 1013 Kirkby to Central will be cancelled
- 1035 Central to Kirkby will be cancelled
- 1058 Kirkby to Central will be cancelled
- 1120 Central to Kirkby will be cancelled
- 1143 Kirkby to Central will be cancelled
- 1205 Central to Kirkby will be cancelled
