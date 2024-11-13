Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major road network in Merseyside is set to undergo 40 weeks of roadworks as part of an overhaul of the area’s transport system.

Sefton Council is carrying out roadworks on Dunnings Bridge Road (A5036) as the local authority aims to improve transport links in the Maritime Corridor area.

The work is part of the Maritime Corridor Improvement Scheme (MCIS) which the council hopes will create jobs for local people and make it easier for people to walk, cycle, and drive around the area. Maintenance and upgrades will include improvements to Dunnings Bridge Road, Netherton Way, Bridle Road, Park Lane, Heysham Road and Atlantic Park Drive.

The works are funded by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and have been split into three parts with the first phase due to be completed by March 2025. Sefton Council are managing the upgrade and installed new signage which was seen on Dunnings Bridge Road on Tuesday.

The road works at around Switch Island are due to last for nine months. | LDRS

The notices were displayed along the A5036 and notified motorists that the route will be subjected to more than nine months of maintenance works. Contractors will begin work on the transport project on November 25 and road users are warned they should expect delays.

Daily roadworks will be done during off-peak periods – beginning at 9:30am in the morning and continuing until 3:30pm in the afternoon. Despite the plans for an improved road network, there was still a degree of frustration expressed by some road users.

A Facebook group dedicated to providing motorists with updates on Switch Island and the surrounding areas, published a post about the new signage and the prospect of dealing with delays. One post read: “There’s going to be roadworks for 40 weeks (yes FORTY) … Going to be a nightmare for 10 months!”