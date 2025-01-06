Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and also thawing snow which may cause flooding in places.

Snow transformed parts of the UK into a winter wonderland yesterday but it also brought travel disruption with both Manchester and Liverpool Airports grounding flights, while Lancashire Police closed a number of roads.

The Met Office has now warned that travel disruption is expected due to adverse conditions, including flooding from heavy rainfall between 15-25mm and melting snow.

Recent snowfall across the country. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Major roads including parts of the M5, M50 and M1 have been closed due to extensive flooding, heavy snow and collisions as commuters brave the heavy rain. As of 6am on Monday, over 60 flood warnings and 260 flood alerts have been issued throughout the UK.

What should I do?

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.