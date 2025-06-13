Motorists are being advised to swerve the M62 where possible after a crash has caused 60 minute delays on approach.

The M62 remains closed both ways within J9 for Warrington following a collision involving a HGV which caused a large diesel spillage.

The driver of the HGV struck a bridge, which in turn, caused a large diesel spillage.

Traffic is being diverted via the entry and exit slip road. There are heavy delays of at least one hour on approach. | James Hardisty

A spokesperson for National Highways North West said: “Contractors on scene are working to clear a large diesel spillage on the carriageway.

“Traffic is being diverted via the entry and exit slip road.”

In an updated post they said that the M62 remained closed both ways following the collision and that once barrier repairs, now are taking place, were complete, the eastbound carriageway would reopen.

Westbound remains closed for resurfacing to take place due to the fuel spillage.