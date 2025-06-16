Motorists are set to face further disruption this summer as works on a major road network progress.

The Maritime Corridor Improvement Scheme covers the area between Dunnings Bridge Road (A5036) and Ormskirk Road (A59), from Switch Island to Netherton Way (A5038), with the works (once completed) expected to make it easier for people to walk, cycle, and drive.

The upgrades are funded by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and have been split into three parts with the first phase beginning on November 25 last year. With Phase 1 progressing, the next step of the works on Dunnings Bridge Road will see from Atlantic Park Drive junction to Netherton Way/Bridle Road junction reduced to a single lane for road widening.

So far, lane closures along Dunnings Bridge Road and Netherton Way have been kept to off peak times (9:30am-3.30pm). But, from June 30 to July 29, Dunnings Bridge Road will be reduced to a single lane 24/7. Motorists are advised to expect further delays to journey times and plan accordingly.

Sefton Council says reducing the road to one westbound lane on Dunnings Bridge Road presents the best opportunity to minimise the length of time on site. allowing for a more efficient and faster way of working across a large site without having to accommodate a live carriageway.

The Maritime Corridor Phase 1 works are expected to completed at the end of 2025. Phase 2, due to take place in 2026, will see improvements on Bridle Road, Heysham Road and Vesty Road. In 2027, subject to further funding, there will be improvements along Park Lane.

A Sefton Council spokesperson said: “When finished, the Maritime Corridor will also promote and enable growth in the area, bring more opportunities to local residents and businesses, as well as improving the look of public space along the route.

“The works will make it feel safer and easier for people to walk and cycle and connect residents to school, nurseries, businesses and leisure facilities. The works are part of creating infrastructure that helps people shift to active travel and decarbonises the transport network, helping us to achieve net zero by 2030.”