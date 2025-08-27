A row has broken out between Sefton Council and National Highways (NH) after plans to replace a demolished footbridge were shelved.

Sefton Council said NH has ‘gone back on its commitment’ to replace the footbridge over A5036 in Bootle and accused it of disregarding’ the wishes of the local community.

The A5036 is a busy road that divides two residential areas on its route to and from the port of Liverpool and sees a huge amount of traffic, especially at peak times.

In October 2022 the footbridge over Park Lane, in Netherton, was found to be “no longer safe for pedestrians to use” after a lorry hit it earlier in the same month. A decision was then taken to demolish the bridge over the A5036 which was completed two weeks after the initial collision.

At the time, Sefton Council said the footbridge had provided a “vital crossing point for the local community and amenities such as Our Lady of Walsingham Primary School”. Furthermore, National Highways confirmed its intention to address that loss and said the best and safest option was to “replace the bridge completely”.

However, in October 2024, the LDRS reported on comments made by Bootle MP Peter Dowd, who criticised National Highways’ decision not to construct a bridge over the A5036. Mr Dowd accused the government body of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour, ‘failing’ local residents, and displaying a ‘complete lack of respect’ for local officials.

He added: “They decided—as it said in the document—that a footbridge is a 20th-century solution. Try telling that to all those children who are frightened to death to walk across the road, even with their parents.”

The proposals for a footbridge have now been formally rejected, which prompted Sefton Council to offer its response to the ‘frustrating’ turn of events. The council said it is unhappy with National Highways’ decision not to replace the footbridge on the A5036, especially after its commitment to do so.

Responding to NH ‘changing its mind’ and updated proposals for a crossing, Cllr Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council said: “Our position hasn’t changed since our statement in 2023, when we made it clear the bridge should be replaced, so it is hugely frustrating that National Highways is continuing with their plans to put in a crossing instead.

“They have not engaged with us, and more importantly, they have failed to consult the local community – the very people who will be most affected by this decision. They simply told us they had changed their mind.

“We have listened to local people, and they have made it very clear they want a bridge. National Highways originally agreed to this but are now trying to go back on this commitment.

“It is unacceptable that National Highways are treating people in Sefton with such disregard over such an important decision.

“Sefton Council expects National Highways to reverse the decision and provide a replacement bridge in line with the needs and wishes of the local community.”

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We’re upgrading the Park Lane junction with A5036 Dunnings Bridge Road to deliver cyclist and pedestrian crossing points on all four of its arms, creating easier and safer journeys for everyone.

“We completed a feasibility study on replacing the footbridge over the A5036, but current design requirements mean it would not work and was unaffordable – so we are exploring options that work best for cyclists, parents with pushchairs and people with mobility issues.”