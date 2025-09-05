Nine weeks of road works are scheduled for a major road in Merseyside, prompting a series of complaints from motorists about built up traffic and delays.

Cones and signage have already been put up on Valley Road in Kirkby and is causing frustration, according to some motorists who regularly use that stretch of road.

The road works are part of a wider £20m development scheme at Kirkby Golf Club and will create a temporary access road to the construction site. The LDRS reported on the approval of the plans at a planning committee meeting at Knowsley Council back in October 2024. They include provision for a new driving range, a clubhouse and an 18-hole adventure golf course.

Traffic on Valley Road in Kirkby | LDRS

A Knowsley Council spokesperson said: “The lane closure on Valley Road is in place until the end of October whilst a temporary construction site access to Kirkby Valley Golf Course is created. This is in readiness for the redevelopment of the golf course. Plans to transform the facility into a modern golfing destination were approved by the Council’s Planning Committee in October 2024.

“This exciting scheme will create new jobs and deliver economic benefits to Kirkby and the wider borough and attract new members as well as visitors from far and wide. The golf course was founded in 1928, and this redevelopment will provide a bright future for the facility for many years to come.”

The Knowsley Council website has live information for all road users about road works currently underway (and planned) in the Knowsley area and beyond. There are currently two listed notifications for Valley Road in Kirkby.

The first traffic management notice relates to a lane closure covering the period September 1 – October 31, it states: “Construction of a temporary construction site entrance and the provision of a dedicated left turn lane off Valley Road West Bound at the junction with Field Lane. Location: JUNCTION FACING LIGHTS.”

The second management notice relates to a lane closure scheduled to start September 15, it details highway repair and maintenance works: “Strategic Road Maintenance Programme 2025 – sweeping, grass cutting, street lighting repairs, gully cleansing and weed spraying. Location: Between M57 Junction 6 Roundabout to Aintree Lane.”

A social media post about roadworks in Kirkby was published to a local Facebook group and garnered dozens of comments. Responding to the post, John Taylor wrote: “Valley Road going to take 9 weeks. Why not just leave it until after Moorgate Road finishes?”

Angela Arlink also commented: “Just gridlocked with cones & barriers. No actual work happening, absolute sh**show.” Danny Sheerin added: “Absolutely ridiculous isn’t it. Who on earth gave it the OK for major works to be ongoing at the same time on the two biggest routes into Kirkby?”

Alex Fleming added: “[It] is going to be a nightmare when it’s school rush hour!” Adding to the concern around rush hour traffic, Alisha Groves said: “It’s bad taking my daughter to work at five. Takes me 30 mins to get just after Aldi and same [getting] home again.

Davie Granger commented about roadworks being a national issue: “Without supporting the council, they are the same as every other council. I am a night driver on the wagons and [there’s] road works around the country and diversions. I have never seen anything like it. Terrible.”