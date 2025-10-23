River of Light 2025 road closures as magical event returns to Liverpool

Liverpool River of Light 2024 - Bubblesque. | Emma Dukes

Discover the road closures for Liverpool's River of Light 2025 event.

The River of Light returns to Liverpool’s waterfront this week, bringing over a week of magical installations to the heart of the city.

Ten large-scale artworks will be showcased this for the eighth staging of the event, which this year celebrates the theme ‘The Science of Light’ - with each of the installations inspired by an area of science, technology or nature.

With the River of Light taking over the waterfront area, there will be road closures in place.

River of Light road closures

There will be no access to Pier Head. No access via Brunswick St (exit only). Access for disabled parking, businesses, residents and workers is via St Nicholas Place – 6pm – 9pm

There will be a road closure in place at the entrance to Royal Albert Dock (Salthouse Quay) from 6pm – *9pm. *Subject to change.