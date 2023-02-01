Rail workers will walk out today and Friday.

Commuters across the north of England will be severely disrupted during two days of strikes by rail workers this week.

Members of Aslef and RMT are participating in industrial action on Wednesday 1 and Friday 3, in a bid to improve pay and working conditions, as well as a dispute over job losses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No TransPennine Express or Northern trains will run on either day, meaning travel from Liverpool Lime Street is severely disrupted, with commuters unable to travel to places such as Manchester.

Further disruption is expected on the days following the strikes with fewer trains in operation.

TransPennine Express said they are “disappointed” with the industrial action, and “very sorry for the inconvenience it will cause.”

They added that fewer services will run on February 2 and 4 and, customers should “only travel if journeys are essential.”

Northern Railway said: “A handful of services will be affected Thursday 2 and Saturday 4 February, we advise checking journey planners if you choose to travel these days.

If you do decide to travel, there will be very limited services running across the whole rail network so remember to check your entire journey as other train service providers may be affected.”

Advertisement