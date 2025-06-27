The “variable nature” of kick-off times will prove a challenge for Merseyrail to provide the best service for fans travelling to Everton’s new stadium, according to rail bosses.

In a little under two months’ time, the Blues will face Brighton & Hove Albion in their first competitive fixture at their new 52,769-capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Before then, a third and final preparation fixture will take place on August 9 as the Toffees host Roma – also owned by The Friedkin Group. As preparations continue for Everton’s historic full move from Goodison Park, transport chiefs have been working to make sure services are readily available.

The “variable nature” of kick-off times will prove a challenge for Merseyrail | Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

During a presentation to the Liverpool City Region transport committee this afternoon, Merseyrail officials admitted the changing nature of Premier League kick off times will prove to be a challenge when laying on rail services to Sandhills, the nearest station serving the new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock. During the second test event in March, almost half the reduced capacity – more than 12,000 people – used the Merseyrail network throughout the day to get to and from the ground.

For the August fixture against Roma, the new stadium is expected to be at near full capacity. Stephen Dodd, Merseyrail chief operating officer, told committee members how supporters using the rail service were able to get on a train away from Hill Dickinson within 40 minutes.

Mr Dodd said: “We’ve been working with all stakeholders for years on this in terms of making sure we plan for it. Everyone’s known that stadium is going to be there for an awful long time.”

Neil Grabham, managing director of Merseyrail, also confirmed work was well underway to complete the construction of a new pedestrian bridge at the southern end of the island platform for the final pre-season fixture on August 9. He said: “The test events have been really helpful, informing us and helping us to understand how popular rail travel is going to be for anyone travelling to Sandhills.

“The key change was, we took the decision very early after the test event to accelerate the build programme for the bridge at Sandhills. Originally that was intended for 2028.

“We’ll have that bridge in place for the opening game of the season and we’re pushing hard to get that bridge in place for the next test event as well.” Looking ahead to the season, Mr Dodd added how the changing whims of broadcasters rescheduling matches will impact Merseyrail services.

He said: “One of the big challenges for us is the variable nature of the kick off times. We know the people who televise the Premier League, it’s for the television fans really, so it can be quite difficult in terms of if there’s a game at 8 o’clock at night, we’re due to have a half an hour service, that’s what our core timetable offering is.

“Obviously we’ve been dynamic and flexible enough to shift those plans things so that we can give a robust service for all the customers who are going to the event.”