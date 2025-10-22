Warning over Liverpool transport shake-up: we can't be anti-car or demonise tradesmen

Fears have been raised that businesses driving white vans could be demonised as part of plans to improve public transport across the Liverpool City Region. Cllr Jenny Johnson warned authorities needed “to be very careful” to be “anti-car” in the future.

The comments came during a discussion on October 20 at a Wirral Council environment and transport committee meeting. Councillors were discussing the Liverpool City Region’s plan to create “a modern, effective transport system”.

The transport plan sets out what the combined authority, its six councils, and Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram hope to achieve by 2040. This includes tackling the use of cars in the region with over half of journeys three miles or shorter taken by car.

There are fears tradesmen could be demonised by a new transport policy | Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Backed by £1.58bn in the future and current funding already in place, the combined authority plans to make a number of major changes in Wirral from works linked to the Hind Street Urban Village development, a new station near to the Woodchurch estate, as well as taking buses back into public control. Mr Rotheram has repeatedly talked about trying to create a London-style transport system in Merseyside.

However Conservative councillor for West Kirby Jenny Johnson had concerns about several proposals put forward. She raised issues around the unpopularity of some neighbourhood traffic schemes in other parts of the country, controversial cycle lanes locally, and the differences between Thornton Hough and Caldy compared to Birkenhead and Liverpool.

She also had particular concerns about a hierarchy within the plan about transport types and which ones are deemed high priority. Walking, wheeling, and public transport are at the top while commercial and private vehicles are are low on the list.

Cllr Johnson said: “Your white van man, your white van woman is right at the bottom. Someone who is running a plumbing business for instance, an electrician. I don’t think they should be at the bottom.”

She said those going around in vans and lorries doing business should not be at the bottom as well as private vehicles, adding: “I think we need to be very careful not to have an anti-car policy and not to demonise car owners.”

Huw Jenkins from the Liverpool City Region said the evidence around low traffic neighbourhoods was compelling, giving people more choice when it came to moving around by reducing road dangers and congestion. He said it was about making alternatives more attractive and fears often went away following introduction.

On the hierarchy of vehicles, it was about setting out the combined authority’s intentions with a look to move people towards electric vehicles and more freight onto the rail network, adding: “That will then benefit people who have no choice other than to use a car or a van or a HGV.

“The hierarchy is very much an overarching aim rather than a diktat at a local area. It’s an aim for how we want to be prioritising movement wherever we can.”

Other councillors praised the plans which were later unanimously approved. Cllr Steve Foulkes, who chairs the combined authority’s transport committee, said the plan was not anti-car and praised the money given by the UK Labour government.

Cllr Liz Grey, who chairs the committee, also said the plan would make neighbourhoods nicer as well as reduce emissions, adding: “It actually will improve the lives of people who do still choose to drive because the roads won’t be so congested.

“It will actually be a much more pleasant experience to drive so it’s just win win win.”