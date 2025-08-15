Motorists across Merseyside have been warned that ‘road closures are not optional’ after reports of a car mounting a kerb to drive around maintenance barriers.

Sefton Council issued the alert and said it wanted to remind people of their responsibilities to other road users.

In an attempt to convey the seriousness of such incidents, a Sefton Council spokesperson posted on Facebook on August 14: “Road closures are not optional. Road closures are there to protect everyone, including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and workers.

Car appears to mount kerb to pass roadworks | Sefton Council/LDRS

“Ignoring signs and mounting kerbs to avoid diversions is not only dangerous but against the law. Please follow diversion routes or find an alternative route.”

The Highway Code clearly states that driving on a pavement or kerb is illegal in the UK, unless you have a specific and lawful reason to do so – such as accessing a property via a dropped kerb. Driving on pavements is also considered an obstruction of the highway and can be a criminal offense.

Sefton Council’s post was commented on by dozens of local residents who backed its calls for responsible road use, but some were quick to raise the issue of the inconvenience of roadworks and the problem of signage.

Paul Lynch wrote: “Take a chill pill, motorists. It will help your blood pressure. Enjoy the sunny weather.”

Responding to a separate comment which seemed to justify mounting the kerb as a response to roadworks, Alan Raymond asked: “Even when they are putting lives in danger.”

In relation to the amount of roadworks and signage, Heather Cragg commented: “The signs don’t often make sense.

“‘Road Ahead Closed’ can mean a side road further along, or you pass a few of these and can’t quite be sure when the road is actually closed. The one at Hall Lane / Damfield Lane is a good example.”

Pauline Lawson seemed to share these sentiments and added: “They need to say which road is closed so motorists can plan their route. I spent an extra forty minutes getting to see to my elderly dad because there were no clear signs or diversions shown.”

There are a number of roadworks projects underway in Sefton with many of them down to planned gas mains replacement works. At the start of August, the LDRS reported on the closure of Edge Lane in Thornton which serves the busy junction between Moor Lane and the A565.

The work will be carried out by Cadent who manage the gas supply in the area and engineers will be removing old pipes and replacing them with new ones.

Cadent warned customers to expect some disruption to their supply when works start: “We’ll have to turn off your gas supply during some of our works and may need access to your home, but our teams on site will be on hand to let you know more information.”

There are similar gas replacement works in the area impacting Quarry Road and Eden Drive North. Further afield, there are also major roadworks scheduled throughout August – including the bank holiday – in areas around Litherland, Bootle and Seaforth – the most prominent of which is the reconstruction and repair project on the A5036.

Residents are advised to keep up to date with all street works via the local authority website and to plan their journeys in advance to limit any potential inconvenience.