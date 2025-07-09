Parking around Everton’s new stadium could have turned into “pandemonium” if action wasn’t taken to address it according to the leader of Liverpool Council.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority confirmed yesterday that it has made a raft of changes to the controversial parking scheme surrounding the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

A new parking zone was paused earlier this year following a backlash from businesses and residents over the impact of the scheme. Under the scheme, more than 4,000 residents and 3,000 businesses have been asked to apply for the relevant parking permits to comply with what is called an Experimental Traffic Order (ETRO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW BUILD: Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock will host its first competitive game in August (Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council, addressed the amendments during a phone-in on BBC Radio Merseyside, saying the city needed to be “appropriately dynamic” as people’s driving habits change. After consultation with representatives from those living and working around the Hill Dickinson Stadium footprint, the city council confirmed it has changed the operation of the parking zone in time for the final test event next month.

This includes the introduction of non-event day parking restrictions and extending waiting limits to up to four hours when Everton are not playing. Cllr Robinson said pausing the scheme in March allowed officials to work with those impacted to tailor the scheme accordingly.

He said: “We’re very honest that we needed to put restrictions in place, we always wanted to do it on an experimental traffic order so we have the ability to, not just change the original proposals but change it as we go over the coming months and years and next couple of football seasons really. I’m pleased we’ve taken the opportunity to listen to local businesses, particularly with the fact we’re going to have two-hour restrictions on match days, what we don’t want is people driving as close to the stadium as possible then popping in to watch the match then drive away again.

“On non-matchdays, extending that to a four hour period, we know that will help support a lot of those businesses whose customer bases will be able to operate within that time period.” Some business owners warned that the original measures could lead to closures, prompting dozens to protest at Blackstock Market in March and urge the council to reconsider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Robinson said this wasn’t lost on officials as they sought to look again at the plans. He said: “The original gripes were around the restrictions being too short a time window, so if you are going to use some of those businesses there wouldn’t be enough time to park up, run in, do whatever you need to do with that business and go again. By extending that time limit we know that gives a good improvement for a lot of those businesses.

“For the staffing basis, we’re working with a lot of those businesses to make sure they’ve got the right number of permits so people can park for much longer as part of their daily work.” Letters detailing the full scheme and parking permit application guidance have now been delivered to all addresses within the ETRO boundary.

Applications for more than 10 business permits will continue to be accepted on a case-by-case basis. The council will continue to review the ETRO for the next six months, to allow for any further modifications.

Following that review period, officials will then consider making the traffic order permanent. Cllr Robinson said a number of kinks still needed to be worked through until that could be resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “What we’ve seen since we suspended some of the restrictions is a lot of that commuter parking reassert itself. Anyone that is working in town, we want them in a proper car park or on the train or the bus.

“What we don’t want them doing is parking in all those different streets, causing further issues for those businesses or the residential areas where we retained those permits. We’ve tried to find what we think is genuinely the right balance to deal with an issue that if we didn’t address it we know would cause pandemonium.”