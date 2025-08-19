Trials to allow passengers to tap and go on Merseyrail with smartphones and bank cards could begin as early as later this year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After lengthy delays, users on the region’s train network can now access journeys quicker by tapping in and out at stations on their commute.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram officially unveiled the roll-out of the scheme at Liverpool Central station on Tuesday morning after years of waiting. The scheme removes the need to queue for tickets and guarantees the lowest fare on all journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyrail

With the card scheme now in place, testing can begin on the second phase of the roll out. Mr Rotheram revealed when we might expect to see progress on further developments.

The scheme was originally approved in January 2020 by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) as part of the Metro Mayor’s desire to create a London-style transport network. Passengers will need to tap in at the beginning and end of their journey to ensure a lowest price fare promise – capped daily and weekly through the smart system.

They will also still be able to buy season tickets, as well as daily and return tickets from rail stations and online via the Metro Portal. There had been hopes the project would have gone live last Autumn.

The £10m investment allows passengers to link up their bank accounts to a separate card currently. The second phase will trial bank cards, smartphones and smart watches as methods of payments moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rotheram explained when we may be able to replicate systems akin to the London transport network. He said: “We’ll have the next phase of the trial at the end of this year so then we’ll go for the full smart ticketing.

“What we wanted to do is do it in two phases to embed what we’ve currently got and then you’re going to have, not just a small pilot trial but have an enormous amount of people who use it, and we have to educate people. You can tap in, which is fine, they have to remember to tap out otherwise, we’re going to get loads of complaints that the cost is enormous because you’ll be charged the maximum fare on a rail journey on Merseyrail if you don’t tap out.

“If you tap in and then tap out, it’s the same cost and at the end of this year, it’s smart ticketing. When you do those journeys, if you use several journeys and modes of transport, we will cap all of those fares, so you won’t be charged for five or six individual journeys, you’ll be charged an overall rate for all of that use of the network.”