Plans to reopen a brand new ferry terminal in Woodside have been pushed back to the autumn after delays. The new terminal was part of a nearly £20m Levelling Up project.

The last crossing into Woodside Ferry Terminal docked in October 2022 as the landing stage closed amid a massive investment into the building and the surrounding area. Now the £8.6m is to take the biggest step yet to welcoming vessels back to the area.

Wirral Council is also investing millions of pounds upgrading the waterfront around Woodside, delivering a new U-Boat museum, as well as being better linked to the historic Hamilton Square. In the long term, a masterplan looks to encourage the building of 1,700 homes, two new hotels, major leisure facilities and an outside event space fronting onto the River Mersey amongst other things.

The Woodside Ferry Terminal earlier this year | Ed Barnes/LDRS

In November 2024, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said the new landing stage and linkspan bridge was due for completion in summer 2025 following the multi-million-pound refurbishment of Seacombe Ferry Terminal, which reopened in 2022.

Cllr Paul Stuart, Wirral Council’s leader at the time, said: “Our investment in creating a modern terminal for Mersey Ferries at Woodside is a testament to the importance of our iconic ferry services and the potential of this waterfront location. It’s exciting to see the Woodside vision becoming one step closer to reality.”

Approached for an update in July 2025 as a Wirral Council report said “works are nearing completion,” the combined authority suggests things are taking a little bit longer. A Liverpool City Region Combined Authority spokesperson said: “We have previously stated that the new landing stage and linkspan bridge would be due for completion in summer 2025.

“Unfortunately, delays in manufacturing off site has resulted in this being pushed back until autumn 2025. We are working closely with the contractor to minimise these delays by increasing resources.

“The upgraded terminal will be ready to welcome the new £26m Mersey Ferry due to be launched by the summer of 2026.”

Last month, Wirral Council gave the final sign off for plans that would see huge changes to roads around the Woodside Ferry Terminal, historic Hamilton Square, as well as Argyle Street. These would see renovations similar to changes being seen already on nearby Conway Street as well as new cycle lanes and walking routes.

The project includes a new plaza on the waterfront “creating an attractive open space which establishes the Battle of the Atlantic Museum and listed Woodside ferry terminal building as focal points for people as they approach Birkenhead directly tying in with the soon to be delivered new ferry pontoon.”