The mainline station would usually be packed during the first week of the new year.

Five straight days of strike action began on Tuesday (January 3) with rail passengers being warned of severely disrupted train services.

Network Rail staff in the RMT and ASLEF unions are striking until January 7 and National Rail are advising that passengers should only travel if absolutely necessary.

National Rail serve major stations across Merseyside, including Liverpool Lime Street, Liverpool South Parkway and Southport. The industrial action also has a knock-on effect on Merseyrail services, with signalling staff participating in strikes.

The first day of strike action has coincided with the first day back at work for many, and Liverpool Lime Street, which is usually filled with commuters, is spookily quiet.

