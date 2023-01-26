Travelodge has announced the successful completion of its first phase of hotel upgrades across the country. A total of 65 have been redesigned over the last 36 weeks, including one in Liverpool.
The new changes are plentiful and include carpets made from recycled fishing nets and plastic bottles, as well as low energy lighting with motion sensors throughout. Ensuites have also received a glow up through the addition of aerated showers and taps.
Rooms will now also be equipped with spacious desks and desk chairs to allow visitors to sit, relax and maybe even finish some work. While the new additions of blackout curtains and complimentary tea and coffee facilities will ensure relaxation.
In addition to the dozens of snazzy new-looking Travelodge hotels, the budget chain also announced the opening of three brand-new premises. Two of them can be found in London at Docklands and Wimbledon, while the last is situated in Hexham.
These upgrades have come into effect at the Travelodge hotel located in Liverpool Central’s The Strand. Here is everything you need to know about how to book - as well as a full list of all the Travelodge budget-luxe hotel redesigns throughout the United Kingdom.
Travelodge Liverpool upgrade - how to book
Bookings at the Liverpool-based Travelodge hotel can be made through the official Trevelodge website. Here, prices and availability can also be found.
Full list of Travelodge Hotels upgraded in the UK
Scotland
- Fort William
- Edinburgh Central Queen Street
- Edinburgh Central Rose Street
Wales
- Swansea Central
- Cardiff Whitchurch
England
- Maidenhead Central
- Bristol Central
- Bristol Mitchell Lane
- Langley
- Cambridge Central
- Cambridge Newmarket Road
- Cheshire Oaks
- Newquay Seafront
- St Austell
- Wadebridge
- Plymouth Central
- Christchurch
- Brighton
- Southend-on-Sea
- London Bethnal Green
- London Central Bank
- London Central City Road
- London Central Kings Cross
- London Central Southwark
- London Central Tower Bridge
- London Chessington Tolworth
- London City Airport
- London Cricklewood
- London Ealing
- London Edmonton
- London Excel
- London Greenwich High Road
- London Hackney
- London Ilford Gants Hill
- London Kingston upon Thames
- London Raynes Park
- London Stratford
- London Vauxhall
- London Wembley High Road
- Manchester Piccadilly
- Manchester Salford Quays
- Eastleigh Central
- Portsmouth
- Ringwood
- Southampton Central
- Stoney Cross Lyndhurst
- Hemel Hempstead
- Ramsgate Seafront
- Liverpool Central The Strand
- Wallasey New Brighton
- Thame
- Wincanton
- Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Tamworth
- Camberley Central
- Chertsey
- Egham
- Redhill
- Woking Central
- The Regent Hotel Leamington Spa
- Rugby Central
- Birmingham Central Bull Ring
- Birmingham Central Moor Street
- York Central