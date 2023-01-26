The first phase of Travelodge upgrades has been completed, which means that one of the budget hotels in Liverpool has received a ‘glow up’.

Travelodge has announced the successful completion of its first phase of hotel upgrades across the country. A total of 65 have been redesigned over the last 36 weeks, including one in Liverpool.

The new changes are plentiful and include carpets made from recycled fishing nets and plastic bottles, as well as low energy lighting with motion sensors throughout. Ensuites have also received a glow up through the addition of aerated showers and taps.

Advertisement

Rooms will now also be equipped with spacious desks and desk chairs to allow visitors to sit, relax and maybe even finish some work. While the new additions of blackout curtains and complimentary tea and coffee facilities will ensure relaxation.

In addition to the dozens of snazzy new-looking Travelodge hotels, the budget chain also announced the opening of three brand-new premises. Two of them can be found in London at Docklands and Wimbledon, while the last is situated in Hexham.

These upgrades have come into effect at the Travelodge hotel located in Liverpool Central’s The Strand. Here is everything you need to know about how to book - as well as a full list of all the Travelodge budget-luxe hotel redesigns throughout the United Kingdom.

Travelodge Liverpool upgrade - how to book

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bookings at the Liverpool-based Travelodge hotel can be made through the official Trevelodge website . Here, prices and availability can also be found.

Full list of Travelodge Hotels upgraded in the UK

A new budget-luxe reception at Travelodge (Photo: Travelodge)

Scotland

Advertisement

Fort William

Edinburgh Central Queen Street

Edinburgh Central Rose Street

Wales

Advertisement

Swansea Central

Cardiff Whitchurch

England

Advertisement